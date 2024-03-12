Roche showcases new navify® digital solutions that generate operational insights for faster decision-making in diagnostics at HIMSS¹ 2024

Roche introduces its suite of navify operational excellence solutions, including navify Analytics and navify Monitoring, for use in laboratories and point of care services

navify Analytics provides operational insights to lab managers and point of care coordinators to manage workflows more efficiently, reduce costs, and improve productivity

Insights from navify Analytics, combined with the real-time insights from navify Monitoring, help laboratories operate more efficiently while maintaining quality and improving test turnaround times for labs

ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) introduces navify Analytics, its suite of cloud-based solutions that provide actionable insights to optimise operational and financial outcomes in laboratories and point of care (POC) settings. navify Analytics for POC will make its debut at the HIMSS 2024 Conference in Orlando, USA, from 11-15 March 2024.

"Digital advances, such as AI, are transforming healthcare, and we have exciting new opportunities to increase the speed of diagnosis and improve outcomes for patients," said Moritz Hartmann, Global Head of Roche Information Solutions at Roche Diagnostics. "Roche's navify Analytics and navify Monitoring will make a tangible difference to lab managers and point of care coordinators by reducing costs, increasing speed, and improving productivity, especially in areas like test turn-around times."

Healthcare professionals can use navify Analytics to drive business performance in central, molecular and pathology labs as well as point of care services by turning operational data into actionable insights. Lab managers can then optimise diagnostic test turnaround times, manage staffing requirements and adjust operations accordingly.

With the newly launched navify Analytics for POC, point of care coordinators can easily use insights to better manage devices, test results and staff training. navify Analytics is currently available for purchase in North America, and across Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

navify Monitoring, which is also part of the navify operational excellence portfolio, will also be featured. This solution provides real-time reporting of KPIs, events and alerts in the lab setting so managers can quickly understand and respond to issues, while increasing productivity.

At HIMSS (Roche Booth#2911), Roche will present its full array of navify digital solutions, an integrated and secure set of solutions that delivers connectivity and data-driven insights to enhance efficiency and interoperability in healthcare. Roche and external speakers will also discuss the impact of digital transformation in healthcare from screening, diagnosis, to personalised care including:

Accelerating digital healthcare innovations with generative AI

Elevating care: Empowering data-driven decisions through lab analytics

Elevating clinical excellence through innovative algorithms and clinical decision support

The full Roche HIMSS 2024 conference program is available here

About navify

The navify portfolio from Roche includes more than 30 digital solutions for labs, hospitals and patients worldwide. navify solutions connect the healthcare community with a robust digital infrastructure to integrate data efficiently and to accelerate clinician access to innovations as well as operational and medical insights. This work includes collaborating with other innovative companies such as Fortinet in cybersecurity services. The navify Analytics platform is designed to deliver security at every step of the data analytical process. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. The solution is operated in compliance with applicable laws and regulations in the USA with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability) as well as with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) regulations in Europe.

Healthcare professionals can visit navify Marketplace to browse and request a growing number of next generation digital solutions from Roche and other companies — all designed to drive operational and clinical excellence. More information is also available at navify.com.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

