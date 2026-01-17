Rochefort Asset Management Finances Uo Arms to Scale Production of Advanced Personal Defense Weapons for Military and Civilian Markets

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochefort Asset Management, a U.S. national security-focused investment management firm licensed under the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) of the U.S. Department of War, today announced the close of a senior secured loan to Uo Arms, a Dallas-based manufacturer of next-generation personal defense weapons. The financing will accelerate Uo Arms' production capacity and advance development of its NT7 platform—a high-performance 4.6x30mm PDW (Personal Defense Weapon) engineered to meet military and civilian requirements.

Elite Performance for Elite Operators

Founded by security, military, and firearms industry veterans with decades of combined experience, Uo Arms' flagship NT7 delivers exceptional performance in a compact, lightweight platform. Weighing just 4.2 pounds with a collapsed length of 15.5 inches, the NT7 is chambered in 4.6x30mm—a specialized cartridge originally developed by Heckler & Koch for NATO PDW requirements that penetrates modern body armor while maintaining controllability. This capability has made the 4.6x30mm the choice of elite units and counter-terrorism forces worldwide.

The NT7 addresses a critical capability gap between full-size 5.56mm rifles and pistol-caliber submachine guns. It provides rifle-like performance in operational contexts where size and weight are critical—including executive protection, vehicle operations, and confined spaces. The platform has been completely reengineered to meet industry-standard quality, performance, and reliability benchmarks for both government and civilian customers.

"Uo Arms exemplifies the intersection of proven defense technology and manufacturing excellence that Rochefort targets," stated Kyle Bass, Co-Founder of Rochefort Asset Management. "The NT7 addresses critical operational requirements for forces operating in high-threat environments where traditional weapons systems fall short."

"This partnership enables us to expand production capacity and accelerate delivery timelines to meet growing demand from domestic, military, and law enforcement customers worldwide," remarked Steven Young, Founder and CEO of Uo Arms. "The NT7 represents our commitment to delivering unmatched performance, quality, and reliability."

About Uo Arms

Uo Arms is a Dallas-based firearms manufacturer specializing in high-performance personal defense weapons for military and law enforcement applications. Founded by security, military, and firearms industry veterans with decades of experience, the company's flagship NT7 platform delivers superior armor-penetration capability and proven reliability in demanding operational environments.

Inspired by unobtainium, the name "Uo" represents products that are Unmatched, Unrivaled, Optimal, and On-point.

For more information visit www.uoarms.com

About Rochefort Asset Management

Rochefort Asset Management is a U.S.-based national security-focused private asset management firm investing in transformative technologies. As a licensed manager under the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), Rochefort partners with companies driving innovation across the defense technology and industrial base.

For more information visit: www.rochefort.us

