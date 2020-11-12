Rochester Community Power Launched to Develop 100% Renewable Energy Program for Rochester Residents and Businesses

"I am very excited to see our community choice aggregation program reach the point where we can now show our residents how it can help them save and preserve the environment at the same time," said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. "I am looking forward to working with the folks from Joule Community Power as we roll out this program and advance our efforts to become a cleaner, greener, more sustainable city. Protecting our environment helps create more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods, and better educational opportunities for our citizens."

Joule CEO Mike Gordon stated, "Community choice programs empower municipalities, rather than the state, to select the default source of electricity supply for residents. Through these programs, municipalities can better protect consumers while helping them source clean energy, gain price stability, and save money. Through community choice programs, we seek empower communities to become energy independent through 100% renewable energy and local energy choice."

CCA is promoted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) as a priority climate action. Joule, an experienced CCA Administrator in NY State, developed an implementation plan that has been approved the NY State Public Service Commission. Joule's CCA model empowers communities to access cleaner and cheaper electricity, guaranteed savings for consumers, lower fixed rates on renewable power and helps facilitate a demand for and the development of local clean energy projects. Roctricity, Joule's local operating partner for public outreach and customer service, was founded by sustainability professionals with a mission of advancing clean energy projects in the Greater Rochester area.

Glenn Weinberg, Director at Joule Community Power, said, "As the largest city in NY State to move forward with CCA, Rochester's program sets an important precedent for community-scale clean energy programs, and toward achievement of aggressive state goals."

"As a City resident, I'm glad to have the City engaging in this program," commented Melissa Carlson, a partner at Roctricity. "This is an easy way for us all to access renewable electricity at competitive rates. Together, we will spur the growth of renewable energy on the grid and promote a cleaner energy future. As a partner in Roctricity, I'm happy to see this come to fruition in the City of Rochester. Roctricity is here to answer your questions, and you can reach us at [email protected] or (585) 244-0244."

About Rochester Community Power

Rochester Community Power is a community choice aggregation (CCA) program for the City of Rochester, NY that provides participants access to renewable (or "clean") energy at a low, fixed rate. The program empowers the community to pool local electricity demand in order to leverage the collective buying power of residents and small businesses in an effort to secure more favorable energy supply rates, protect consumers, and designate renewable generation sources. This program was formed in partnership with Joule Community Power. For more information, please visit rochestercommunitypower.com.

About Joule Community Power

Joule Community Power (Joule) works with municipalities and local partners to empower communities and facilitate their goals of providing residents and businesses with cleaner and cheaper energy. With no upfront cost to a municipality or its residents, Joule's first-of-kind, integrated Community Power program helps municipalities and consumers (1) save money by gaining leverage to procure less expensive electricity for residents and businesses, (2) make money by creating new revenue opportunities through participation in energy markets, and (3) go green by gaining local control to opt for clean and renewable generation sources. Joule's distinctive expertise in designing and implementing new consumer-protective energy supply contracts was instrumental in the creation of New York State's first community choice aggregation (CCA) energy program. Joule is the only company in NY State offering CCA administrative services with a Public Service Commission-approved implementation plan that integrates community solar projects; and only Joule has the expertise, relationships, and experience to effectively design, implement, and manage such a program. Joule's innovative renewable energy strategy is driving new regulation and encouraging the NY State Public Service Commission to rapidly advance innovative solutions. Having created the blueprint to guide communities through a smooth and empowering decision process, Joule aims to scale its Community Power model across NY State and beyond. Joule also offers capacity tag management services to businesses wishing to reduce their electricity costs by strategically managing their energy consumption. Joule Community Power is a division of Joule Assets. To learn more, visit joulecommunitypower.com.





