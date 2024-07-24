ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL REVEALS 2024 LINEUP

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rochester Fringe Festival held its "Big Reveal" Press Conference today announcing the full lineup for the 2024 Fringe, which takes place September 10 – 21 at more than 30 venues in and around downtown Rochester, New York. Rochester's not-for-profit Fringe has become one of the largest, most successful fringe festivals in the nation, the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State, and was named by the New York Times as "one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events."

Interior view of Daedalum by Architects of Air. Created and designed by Alan Parkinson, and handmade in Nottingham, UK, Daedalum consists of 19 egg-shaped domes.

Fringe organizers announced today that they will present the world-renowned Architects of Air's Daedalum luminarium for all 12 days of the festival. Since 1992, more than three million visitors in over 40 countries across five continents have been welcomed into Architects of Air's monumental luminaria, which are designed by Alan Parkinson and hand-crafted in Nottingham, England. Each new creation is a maze of winding paths and inspiring domes where the visitors may lose themselves in sensory bliss.

Nightly in the festival's Spiegeltent, the Fringe will present the new, world premiere production – Cirque du Fringe: Varieté – a kitschy, modern circus featuring Las Vegas legends and festival favorites Matt and Heidi Morgan, along with a hair-hand aerialists, unicyclists, and a basketball juggler from France's Got Talent.

Also, in the Spiegeltent, the Fringe presents Britain's favorite French comedian Marcel Lucont for two U.S. premieres -- Marcel Lucont's Whine List, and Marcel Lucont: Les Enfants Terribles, A Gameshow for Awful Children – a wild family gameshow.

Direct from sold-out runs at the Kennedy Center and Chicago Shakes, the Fringe present Rochester native, magician, and New York Times crossword puzzle constructor, David Kwong, in The Enigmatist, also in the festival's Spiegeltent.

MONUMENTS, an extraordinary site-responsive, outdoor video projection event from famed Australian visual artists Craig Walsh, will project the images of three Rochesterians who have given back to the community on three tall trees downtown. This is the second and final year of the event and honors new community members.

The annual free Kids Day returns on Saturday, September 21, with activities including pumpkin painting, Disco Kids, and chalk art and Fringe Street Beat, the popping, locking, breakdance competition.

And rounding out the lineup, NBC alum Pete Davidson will headline on Friday, September 13 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

The full 2024 lineup featuring 250 productions and more than 650 performances over 12 days as well as ticket links can be found at rochesterfringe.com

