ROCHESTER MIDLAND CORPORATION ACQUIRES THE NORKEM GROUP

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester Midland Corporation ("Rochester Midland" or the "Company"), a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals, today announced that it has acquired Norkem Inc., Jacklyn Industries Inc., and Solutions Water Management Inc. (collectively, the "Norkem Group"), a water treatment service provider based in Ontario, Canada.

Founded in 1996, the Norkem Group services 1,000+ customers across Canada with extensive experience in commercial and industrial water treatment. The Norkem Group specializes in boiler water, cooling water and wastewater treatment, with customized programs and formulations suited for a wide range of water treatment applications.

Jim White, CEO of Rochester Midland, commented, "The acquisition of the Norkem Group represents an exciting opportunity to expand our technical service capabilities in Canada, where Rochester Midland already has a strong sales and service presence. We look forward to partnering with the Norkem Group and leveraging our collective capabilities to accelerate growth for the combined business."

Pete Bozel, Founder of the Norkem Group, commented, "Rochester Midland shares a similar approach to the Norkem Group in its customer-first mentality, and this was a big factor in our decision to partner with them. This partnership will provide greater service coverage for our valued customers, and we are excited to utilize Rochester Midland's resources and capabilities to achieve new heights."

ABOUT ROCHESTER MIDLAND

Founded in 1888, Rochester Midland is a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals. Rochester Midland is headquartered in Rochester, NY with additional facilities in the U.S., Canada and U.K. For more information on Rochester Midland, visit us online at www.rochestermidland.com.

