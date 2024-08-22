Rochester Midland Corporation Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester Midland Corporation ("Rochester Midland" or the "Company"), a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals, today announced that Jim White has joined the Company as CEO. Kathy Lindahl, RMC's previous CEO, has transitioned to the role of Chief Strategy Officer as part of a planned succession strategy.

This leadership change marks the beginning of a new growth chapter for Rochester Midland, which has developed into an industry leader since its founding over 135 years ago. Today, Rochester Midland is viewed as a highly differentiated service provider that has rapidly scaled due to its unique technical expertise and coverage across North America and the U.K.

Ms. Lindahl said, "Since 1888, Rochester Midland has built a strong reputation as a trusted and loyal partner for our valued customers while maintaining a culture of integrity and high-performance. I am excited to welcome Jim White as our new CEO. Jim's breadth of experience, track record, and culture of collaboration make him the ideal fit to lead Rochester Midland going forward."

Jim White is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of leadership experience. Mr. White most recently served as CEO of The Foodware Group, a leading end-to-end provider of supplies to the food service industry. Prior to The Foodware Group, Mr. White served as Executive Vice President of Ecolab, a provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions, overseeing multiple international regions including Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

"I am honored to join Rochester Midland as CEO, as this represents an incredible opportunity to work with an industry leader in highly attractive and growing verticals. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated employees to build upon the wonderful legacy that the founding family has developed over the past 135+ years. Together, we will accelerate RMC's growth trajectory through targeted organic initiatives as well as strategic M&A with like-minded businesses."

About Rochester Midland

Founded in 1888, Rochester Midland is a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals. Rochester Midland is headquartered in Rochester, NY with additional facilities in the U.S., Canada and U.K. For more information on Rochester Midland, visit us online at www.rochestermidland.com.

