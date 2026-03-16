Rochester Regional Health Launches Targeted Loan-Support Program to Strengthen Access to Critical Healthcare Services

Strategic partnership supports future CRNAs, Radiologic Technologists, and Surgical Technologists, expanding local talent pathways and sustaining long-term access to care for our community.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester Regional Health (RRH) today announced a targeted student-loan support program designed to strengthen access to essential clinical care across the region. Through a partnership with Clasp, Rochester Regional will help future Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), Surgical Technologists, and Radiologic Technologists finance their education and begin their careers serving the patients of Rochester and the Finger Lakes Region.

Charlene Wilson Quote

The initiative focuses on high-need clinical roles that are vital to maintaining timely surgical and diagnostic services and supports students pursuing these careers by reducing financial barriers and creating a clear pathway to employment at RRH.

"This program is a strategic investment in the future stability of care for our community," said Charlene J. Wilson, EdD, MPA, CCP, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at RRH. "By helping future clinicians train and stay here, we are strengthening access to the services patients rely on, while continuing to manage our resources responsibly in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment."

Through the program, eligible CRNAs may receive up to $180,000 in student-loan repayment support, while Surgical Technology and Radiologic Technology graduates may receive up to $30,000 and $25,000 respectively. Students can apply while in school, secure an employment commitment before graduation, and begin receiving structured support upon joining Rochester Regional Health.

With projected nationwide shortages in anesthesia providers, perioperative roles, and imaging professionals, particularly in rural and non-metro regions, Rochester Regional is prioritizing long-term workforce pipeline development to ensure the system can continue to meet demand for surgical care, trauma response, imaging, and emergency services.

"This partnership reflects a thoughtful, community-centered approach to workforce development," said Tess Michaels, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Clasp. "By supporting clinicians at the start of their training and careers, Rochester Regional Health is strengthening the healthcare workforce in New York and ensuring patients continue to receive the care they need close to home."

This initiative complements Rochester Regional Health's existing clinical education and workforce development programs, including the Rochester General College of Health Careers and its accredited Surgical Technology and Radiologic Technology programs. It advances the organization's long-term strategy to build local talent pipelines, reduce reliance on temporary labor, and support a sustainable, high-quality care environment. SRNAs interested in the opportunity to join Rochester Regional Health and receive up to $180,000 in student loan repayment should visit clasp.com/rochesterregional.

About Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health services organization serving the people of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, St. Lawrence County, and beyond. The system includes nine hospitals; primary and specialty practices, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory campuses and urgent care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and Rochester Regional Health Laboratories and ACM Global Laboratories, a global leader in patient and clinical trials. Rochester Regional Health is the region's second-largest employer and was named by Newsweek among The Greatest Workplaces in Healthcare for 2025 . Learn more at www.Rochesterregional.org .

About Clasp

Clasp is a retention-driven recruitment and student loan repayment platform tackling the student debt crisis and the healthcare workforce shortage head on. By partnering with leading health systems nationwide, Clasp enables employers to attract and retain clinical talent while empowering students to launch their careers without the burden of overwhelming student debt. Learn more at clasp.com

Media Contact:

Nicki Seefried

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SOURCE Clasp