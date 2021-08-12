Rochester Reinvigorated: Upgrades in Landmark Signage Benefit City and Local Business

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester-based sign company and signage industry leader ID Signsystems has been part of an initiative to upgrade and reinvigorate Rochester with updated signage.

These wayfinding and landmark signage projects have helped boost visual identity for both the city of Rochester and several well-known blue-chip market leaders drawn from healthcare, university, and corporate environments.

IDS utilized its Vitrum modular urban wayfinding & information kiosk in downtown Rochester. IDS used specialty LED illumination for a unique solution at One East Avenue in Rochester.

Downtown Rochester Wayfinding Kiosks

Numerous cities, including London, New York, and Vancouver, have taken a kiosk approach to guide visitors through their streets. IDS built a detailed visitors' kiosk for downtown Rochester, showcasing a combination of maps and wayfinding elements utilizing its Vitrum modular urban wayfinding information kiosk.

One East Ave.

Using specialty LED illumination, IDS developed a unique solution to highlight and re-energize a mid-century Rochester landmark building at One East Avenue , with an innovative design on stilts. The renovated building houses banking Headquarters and a high-rise penthouse venue for events and presents a light show for passers-by.

Mercantile on Main

IDS collaborated with a creative agency to support their vision for a new brand identity for the famed Sibley Square Development. It was transformed into a vibrant downtown food hall called The Mercantile on Main. As experienced design facilitators, IDS developed three-dimensional visualizations of signs and environments and fabricated various sign elements that maintain the building's historical context.

Kodak Center

Together with a local architect firm, SWBR, IDS was recruited by the Kodak Center to design and build an innovative brand statement, converting the outdated and underused Kodak Theater to the Kodak Center . The facade of the building is one of the largest brick structures in the United States, adding an additional element to this unique design facilitation project.

For more information on ID Signsystems, visit www.IDSignsystems.com and stay up-to-date with ID Signsystems on LinkedIn .

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused solutions in architectural signage, design, and lighting. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practices, the IDS team is a powerful partner for businesses and organizations to develop their brand and environment.

Contact: Paul Dudley

(585) 266-5750 x 208 (office)

(585) 245-2189 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE ID Signsystems