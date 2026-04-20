Rochford Orthodontics Announces Rebrand, Honoring a Legacy of Excellence Since 1965

INDIANAPOLIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochford Orthodontics is proud to announce its official rebrand from Glander Rochford Orthodontics, marking an exciting new chapter while honoring a rich legacy of orthodontic excellence that began in 1965.

Dr. Brian Rochford, Rochford Orthodontics

Founded over six decades ago as a family owned practice, Rochford Orthodontics has remained deeply committed to delivering exceptional orthodontic care rooted in trust, relationships, and clinical excellence. The rebrand reflects both a continuation of that legacy and a forward looking vision focused on innovation, technology, and patient experience.

"Our new name represents who we are today while respecting where we came from," said Dr. Brian Rochford. "We are incredibly proud of our history as a family owned practice dating back to 1965. That foundation continues to guide everything we do, from how we care for our patients to how we invest in the future of orthodontics."

Dr. Brian Rochford, who grew up in Greenwood, now leads the practice with a unique full circle perspective. A former patient of Dr. Glander, the son of founder Dr. Karl Glander, Dr. Rochford experienced firsthand the impact of a confident smile. Today, he is recognized nationally for his use of advanced digital orthodontic technology, blending innovation with the same patient centered philosophy the practice was built on in 1965.

Rochford Orthodontics has evolved into a modern, fully digital practice, offering advanced treatment options including customized braces and clear aligner therapy. The rebrand aligns with the practice's commitment to staying at the forefront of orthodontic technology while maintaining a personalized, community centered approach.

While the name has changed, patients can expect the same trusted team, the same dedication to high quality care, and the same welcoming environment that has defined the practice for generations.

"This is more than just a name change," Dr. Rochford added. "It's a reflection of our growth, our vision, and our continued commitment to serving families in our community for decades to come."

Rochford Orthodontics will continue to serve patients at its current location, with plans for future growth and expansion as the practice continues to innovate and evolve.

For more information, visit www.rochfordortho.com or contact the office directly at 317-888-2827.

About Rochford Orthodontics

Rochford Orthodontics, located on the southside of Indianapolis, IN, is a family owned orthodontic practice founded in 1965, dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized care using the latest advancements in orthodontic technology. Led by Dr. Brian Rochford, who grew up in Greenwood and was once a patient of the practice, the team brings a unique blend of legacy and innovation to every patient experience. Recognized nationally for its use of digital orthodontic technology, Rochford Orthodontics is committed to creating confident, healthy smiles in a modern, patient first environment.

SOURCE Rochford Orthodontics