Rock & Roll, Fast Cars, and YouTube Stars come out to kick off LA Fashion Week @ Petersen Automotive Museum's 'Cars & Fashion' Gala this Thursday

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Fashion Week ( LAFW ) will be kicking off its 2021 shows this week October 7th - 10th on the rooftop of the Petersen Automotive Museum , one of the world's premier car museums and historical landmarks in Los Angeles. The show returns with its bi-annual Cars & Fashion Gala this Thursday, October 7th with a diverse mix of live music featuring Palaye Royale, art performances by Robert Vargas, couture fashion shows, and much more as live events return to the City of Angels while COVID regresses nationwide.

Petersen Automotive Museum LA Fashion Week www.lafw.net Shows

"Fashionistas don't just want an experience; they want a fantasy. This is the streetwear & red-carpet fashion capital of the world. As part of this cultural renaissance, we're excited to be leaders behind this movement into a premier hub for fashion, art, design, and entertainment. That's why the event has become more experiential than ever before," says Arthur Chipman, Executive Producer of LAFW.

Kicking off the season this Thursday October 7th, LA's own Elie Madi of Yas Couture , dubbed the "Ultimate Red-Carpet Designer", will open the show with Jacob Meir, founder of 'For the Stars Fashion House' . Jacob's been a leading force in LA Fashion over the past 30 years. In the last year, Jacob's work can be found on more top starlets at premieres than almost any other luxury house, including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Carrie Underwood and many more. However, despite the pandemic, which has affected Global Fashion, LAFW has partnered up with L'Oreal, Stella Artois the official beer, Sonobello, Topo Chico, Banfi the official wine, New Belgium Fruit Smash , Getty, Triller , Buzzfeed , Fashion TV and many more.

Most importantly, LAFW's Diversity & Disability initiative this year features current and former Paralympians and athletes who will be closing out the season with innovative LA Based Designer Nicholas Mayfield , dubbed the TUPAC OF FASHION in an exclusive runway sports show unlike any other. Led by Disability & Diversity Advocate Steven Tingus, this promises to be a highlight of the entire season.

With trendy labels, strategic partners, influential guests, and over 2.5 billion digital impressions per season, LAFW has really grown into a high-profile event focused on increasing the profile of West Coast Fashion via prominent pioneers. Proclaimed by Mayor Eric Garcetti & California State Senator Ben Allen as the Official Fashion Week for the City of Los Angeles.

LAFW Spring Summer kicks off its Opening Night Gala October 7th, 2021. For a full roster of designers, schedules, & how to attend, please visit www.lafw.net or email [email protected] for more info.

Media contact:

Vanessa Valladares

3104305901

SOURCE LA Fashion Week