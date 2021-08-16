Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Band KISS Announces Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Beginning Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock 'n' roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said these shows will mark their final Las Vegas residency. Stream KISS music here: https://Stream.lnk.to/KissPR

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

A KISS Army Fan Club presale is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of KISS' exclusive Las Vegas engagement. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Zappos customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. All presale tickets are available until Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. PT. VIP Upgrades will be available as an add-on to any ticket. Packages will include a photo with KISS, access to the pre-show sound check and Q&A and an invition to the KISS Army Captain's Lounge.

The 12 shows going on sale are:

Dec. 2021: 29 & 31

Jan. 2022: 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Feb. 2022: 2, 4, 5

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Rod Stewart and Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Earth, Wind & Fire, Styx, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; KISS, Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the new Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 newly restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square-feet of gaming, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House, and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like KISS, Backstreet Boys, Gwen Stefani, Scorpions and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the newly-renovated Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.