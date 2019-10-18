Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Little Steven Looks Back On Solo Career And Opens Personal Musical Vault With RockNRoll Rebel - The Early Work Arriving December 6 On Wicked Cool/UMe

"It's been a blast going through the archives and finding all these hidden gems," says Van Zandt. "In addition to demos in various stages of completion, there are entire songs I'd completely forgotten about, and we found some really early things pre-Jukes like Southside Johnny and the Kid (the kid being me!). I'm excited to have my stuff back on vinyl for the first time in decades!"

PREORDER ROCKNROLL REBEL – THE EARLY WORK

Limited to just 1,000 copies, the bespoke slipcase multi-format boxed set includes remastered editions of five long-out-of-print classic albums – Men Without Women (1982), Voice Of America (1983), Sun City (1985), Freedom – No Compromise (1987), Revolution (1989) and the vinyl debut of Born Again Savage (1999) – across seven-colored vinyl LPs alongside four CDs of rarities and bonus tracks. This also marks the first time Revolution will be released on vinyl in the U.S., having previously only been released in Europe. The set includes liner notes about each of the 51 bonus tracks.

Digital Deluxe Editions of all six albums, complete with corresponding bonus tracks, will be available for download in the weeks leading up to the boxed set's official release kicking off today with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul's 1982 debut album, Men Without Women, joined by 10 exclusive bonus tracks available now. Both RockNRoll Rebel – The Early Work and the Digital Deluxe Edition of Men Without Women include long-lost tracks from what Van Zandt calls the "soundtrack to an unmade film," including previously unreleased alternate versions of album favorites, "Angel Eyes," "Forever" and "Until The Good Is Gone." In conjunction with RockNRoll Rebel, a limited edition standalone 144-page, 12" x 12" companion book will be released featuring Van Zandt's in-depth liner notes and memories and stories about the making of each album, lyrics to every song and hundreds of never-before-seen photos. It will be available for preorder soon.

STREAM MEN WITHOUT WOMEN DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul made their spectacular debut with 1982's Men Without Women, highlighted by a pair of rock radio favorites in the opening "Lyin' In A Bed Of Fire" and "Forever," the latter of which spent nine weeks on Billboard's "Hot 100" while also receiving heavy rotation at the newly launched MTV. Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul celebrated Men Without Women with sold out live dates including a legendary performance at NYC's famed Peppermint Lounge that saw electrifying renditions of the album's "Save Me" and "This Time It's For Real" (written by Van Zandt and made famous by Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes), both included on RockNRoll Rebel – The Early Work.

RockNRoll Rebel – The Early Work – which arrives hot on the heels of Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul's acclaimed latest album, Summer of Sorcery (Wicked Cool/UMe) – features appearances from an assortment of friends, collaborators, and special guests, including Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny, Rubén Blades, Miles Davis, Gary U.S. Bonds, Dino Danelli, and members of both the E Street Band and the Asbury Jukes.

To coincide with the release of RockNRoll Rebel, Van Zandt will be making select videos from his early career available on his official YouTube channel for the first time as well as offering up a ton of other visuals from the era. Fans can subscribe to the channel to be notified when videos are posted: https://www.youtube.com/user/LittleStevenVEVO

Following two years of nearly constant touring, totaling more than 150 shows across North America, Europe, and Australia, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will close the year with two triumphant final shows at the Chevalier Theatre in Boston on November 2nd followed by a homecoming performance at New York's Beacon Theatre on November 6th.

LITTLE STEVEN

ROCKNROLL REBEL – THE EARLY WORK

(Wicked Cool/UMe)

STREET DATE: DECEMBER 6



TRACKLISTING:

LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL: MEN WITHOUT WOMEN (1982)

Lyin' In A Bed Of Fire Inside Of Me Until The Good Is Gone Men Without Women Under The Gun Save Me Princess Of Little Italy Angel Eyes Forever I've Been Waiting

LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL: VOICE OF AMERICA (1983)

Voice Of America Justice Checkpoint Charlie Solidarity Out Of The Darkness Los Desaparecidos (The Disappeared Ones) Fear I Am A Patriot (And The River Opens For The Righteous) Among The Believers Undefeated (Everybody Goes Home)

LITTLE STEVEN: FREEDOM – NO COMPROMISE (1987)

Freedom Trail Of Broken Treaties Pretoria Bitter Fruit No More Party's Can't You Feel The Fire Native American Sanctuary

LITTLE STEVEN: REVOLUTION (1989)

Revolution (Deluxe Edition) Where Do We Go From Here Revolution Education Balance Love and Forgiveness Newspeak Sexy Leonard Peltier Liberation Theology Discipline

LITTLE STEVEN VAN ZANDT: BORN AGAIN SAVAGE (1999) – 2 x LP

Born Again Savage Camouflage of Righteousness Guns, Drugs, And Gasoline Face of God Saint Francis Salvation Organize Flesheater Lust for Enlightenment Tongues of Angels

ARTISTS UNITED AGAINST APARTHEID: SUN CITY (1985)

Sun City No More Apartheid Revolutionary Situation Sun City (Version II) (Edit) Let Me See Your I.D. The Struggle Continues Silver And Gold

BONUS TRACKS (4 CD):

DISC 1: MEN WITHOUT WOMEN (AND BEFORE)

RockNRoll Rebel (Previously Unreleased - Studio Track - 1983) - Little Steven Who Told You? (Previously Unreleased - Gulliver's Pub - Red Bank, NJ - June 15, 1973 ) - Southside Johnny and The Kid That's How It Feels (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ - May 30, 1976 ) - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes When You Dance (Previously Unreleased - Rehearsal - Mono - 1976) - Asbury Jukes Little Darlin' (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes Ain't No Lady (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes Love On The Wrong Side of Town (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes Little Girl So Fine (Previously Unreleased - Rehearsal - Mono - 1976) - Asbury Jukes Some Things Just Don't Change (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes She Got Me Where She Wants Me (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes Men Without Women Radio Spot (1982) Angel Eyes (Previously Unreleased - Britt Row Version - 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Forever (Previously Unreleased - Britt Row Version - 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Until The Good Is Gone (Previously Unreleased - Britt Row Version - 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul I've Been Waiting (Previously Unreleased - Early Version – 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul with Southside Johnny Caravan (7" single - 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Save Me (Previously Unreleased - Peppermint Lounge - New York, NY - July 18, 1982 ) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Time (Previously Unreleased - Studio Track - 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

DISC 2: VOICE OF AMERICA

This Time It's For Real (Previously Unreleased - Marquee Club - London, UK - October 18 , 1982/Peppermint Lounge - New York, NY - July 18, 1982 ) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul It's Possible (Previously Unreleased - Studio Track - Mono - Date Unknown) - Little Steven Vote! (That Mutha Out) (12" single - 1984) - Little Steven Vote! Part II (Previously Unreleased - Rap Version - 1984) - Little Steven Vote! Part III (After World War III) (Rap Version - 12" single - 1984) - Little Steven Vote! Part IV (Instrumental) (12" single - 1984) - Little Steven Vote! Part V (Previously Unreleased - Rap Version - 1984) Caravan (Previously Unreleased - Marquee Club - London, UK - October 18, 1982 ) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul I Don't Want To Go Home (Previously Unreleased - Marquee Club - London, UK - October 18, 1982 ) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul US Festival Radio Spot (1983) Alive For The First Time (Previously Unreleased - Writing Session, The Birth of a Song - 1983)- Little Steven Voice of America Radio Spot (1984) Out Of The Darkness (12" single - 1984) - Little Steven Inside Of Me (Previously Unreleased - French TV - 1983) - Little Steven

DISC 3: SUN CITY

Let Me See Your I.D. (Extended Mix - 12" single - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid Let Me See Your I.D. (Extended Street Mix - 12" single - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid Let Me See Your I.D. (Beat And Scratch Mix - 12" single - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid Not So Far Away (Dub Mix - UK 12" single - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid Sun City (Last Remix - UK 12" single - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid Soweto Nights (Previously Unreleased - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid The Struggle Continues (Previously Unreleased - Extra Miles Davis Version - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid

* All songs on DISC 3: SUN CITY published by Amandla Music (A Non-Profit Company)

DISC 4: FREEDOM – NO COMPROMISE, REVOLUTION (AND LATER)

Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades - Cana No Mas Dub Mix - UK 12" single - 1987) - Little Steven Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades - No Pasaran Mix - UK 12" single - 1987) - Little Steven Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades - Platano Quemado Mix with Steel Drums - UK 12" single - 1987) - Little Steven Fruta Amarga (With Rubén Blades - Spanish 12" single - 1987) - Little Steven No More Party's (For Those About To Party…) (Rock Mix - 12" single - 1987) - Little Steven No More Party's (Funky Party Edit) (R&B Mix - UK 7" single - 1987) - Little Steven Vote Jesse In (Previously Unreleased - Jesse Jackson Campaign Song - 1988) - Little Steven Revolution (Naked City Mix - UK 12"single - 1989) - Little Steven Revolution (Naked City Mix Part 2 - Maceo's Thang - UK 12" single- 1989) - Little Steven I Wish It Would Rain (Previously Unreleased - Vin Scelsa Hungerthon - 1995) - Little Steven, Southside Johnny, Rusty Cloud , Bobby Bandiera , David Hayes Princess Of Little Italy (Previously Unreleased - Vin Scelsa Hungerthon - 1995) - Little Steven, Rusty Cloud , Bobby Bandiera , David Hayes It's Been A Long Time (Previously Unreleased - Solo Acoustic - 2019) - Little Steven

DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION RELEASES

TRACKLISTINGS:

LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL: MEN WITHOUT WOMEN (1982)

AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING/DOWNLOAD TODAY

Lyin' In A Bed Of Fire Inside Of Me Until The Good Is Gone Men Without Women Under The Gun Save Me Princess Of Little Italy Angel Eyes Forever I've Been Waiting Men Without Women Radio Spot (1982) Angel Eyes (Previously Unreleased - Britt Row Version - 1982) Forever (Previously Unreleased - Britt Row Version - 1982) Until The Good Is Gone (Previously Unreleased - Britt Row Version - 1982) I've Been Waiting (Previously Unreleased - Early Version – 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul with Southside Johnny Caravan (7" single - 1982) Save Me (Previously Unreleased - Peppermint Lounge - New York, NY - July 18, 1982 ) Time (Previously Unreleased - Studio Track - 1982) Princess Of Little Italy (Previously Unreleased – Vin Scelsa Hungerthon - 1995) This Time It's For Real (Previously Unreleased - Marquee Club - London, UK - October 18 , 1982/Peppermint Lounge - New York, NY - July 18, 1982 )

LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL: VOICE OF AMERICA (1983)

AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD BEGINNING OCTOBER 25

Voice Of America Justice Checkpoint Charlie Solidarity Out Of The Darkness Los Desaparecidos (The Disappeared Ones) Fear I Am A Patriot (And The River Opens For The Righteous) Among The Believers Undefeated (Everybody Goes Home) Voice of America Radio Spot (1984) RockNRoll Rebel (Previously Unreleased - Studio Track - 1983) - Little Steven Caravan (Previously Unreleased - Marquee Club - London, UK - October 18, 1982 ) I Don't Want To Go Home (Previously Unreleased - Marquee Club - London, UK - October 18, 1982 ) Alive For The First Time (Previously Unreleased - Writing Session, The Birth of a Song - 1983)- Little Steven Out Of The Darkness (12" single - 1984) - Little Steven Inside Of Me (Previously Unreleased - French TV - 1983) - Little Steven US Festival Radio Spot (1983) It's Possible (Previously Unreleased - Studio Track - Mono - Date Unknown) - Little Steven Vote! (That Mutha Out) (12" single - 1984) - Little Steven

+ VOTE! (1984 Digital Single EP)

Vote! (That Mutha Out) (12" single - 1984) - Little Steven Vote! Part II (Previously Unreleased - Rap Version - 1984) - Little Steven Vote! Part III (After World War III) (Rap Version - 12" single - 1984) - Little Steven Vote! Part IV (Instrumental) (12" single - 1984) - Little Steven Vote! Part V (Previously Unreleased - Rap Version - 1984) - Little Steven

LITTLE STEVEN: THE EARLY WORK (2019)

AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD BEGINNING NOVEMBER 1

Who Told You? (Previously Unreleased - Gulliver's Pub - Red Bank, NJ - June 15, 1973 ) - Southside Johnny and The Kid That's How It Feels (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ - May 30, 1976 ) - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes When You Dance (Previously Unreleased - Rehearsal - Mono - 1976) - Asbury Jukes Little Darlin' (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes Ain't No Lady (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes Love On The Wrong Side of Town (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes Little Girl So Fine (Previously Unreleased - Rehearsal - Mono - 1976) - Asbury Jukes Some Things Just Don't Change (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes She Got Me Where She Wants Me (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes I Wish It Would Rain (Previously Unreleased - Vin Scelsa Hungerthon - 1995) - Little Steven, Southside Johnny, Rusty Cloud , Bobby Bandiera , David Hayes

LITTLE STEVEN: REVOLUTION (1989)

AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD BEGINNING NOVEMBER 15

Revolution (Deluxe Edition) Where Do We Go From Here Revolution Education Balance Love and Forgiveness Newspeak Sexy Leonard Peltier Liberation Theology Discipline Revolution (Naked City Mix - UK 12"single - 1989) Revolution (Naked City Mix Part 2 - Maceo's Thang - UK 12" single- 1989)

LITTLE STEVEN VAN ZANDT: BORN AGAIN SAVAGE (1999)

AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD BEGINNING NOVEMBER 22

Born Again Savage Camouflage of Righteousness Guns, Drugs, And Gasoline Face of God Saint Francis Salvation Organize Flesheater Lust for Enlightenment Tongues of Angels It's Been A Long Time (Previously Unreleased - Solo Acoustic - 2019)

LITTLE STEVEN: FREEDOM – NO COMPROMISE (1987)

AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD BEGINNING NOVEMBER 29

Freedom Trail Of Broken Treaties Pretoria Bitter Fruit No More Party's Can't You Feel The Fire Native American Sanctuary Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades - Cana No Mas Dub Mix - UK 12" single - 1987) Fruta Amarga (With Rubén Blades - Spanish 12" single - 1987) No More Party's (For Those About To Party…) (Rock Mix - 12" single - 1987) No More Party's (Funky Party Edit) (R&B Mix - UK 7" single - 1987) Vote Jesse In (Previously Unreleased - Jesse Jackson Campaign Song - 1988)

+ BITTER FRUIT (1987 Digital Single EP)

Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades - Cana No Mas Dub Mix - UK 12" single - 1987) Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades - No Pasaran Mix - UK 12" single - 1987) Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades - Platano Quemado Mix with Steel Drums - UK 12" single - 1987) No More Party's (For Those About To Party…) (Rock Mix - 12" single - 1987) No More Party's (Funky Party Edit) (R&B Mix - UK 7" single - 1987)

ARTISTS UNITED AGAINST APARTHEID: SUN CITY (1985)

AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD BEGINNING DECEMBER 6

Sun City No More Apartheid Revolutionary Situation Sun City (Version II) (Edit) Let Me See Your I.D. The Struggle Continues Silver And Gold Soweto Nights (Previously Unreleased – 1985) The Struggle Continues (Previously Unreleased – Extra Miles Davis Version - 1985) Not So Far Away (Dub Mix - UK 12" single - 1985) Sun City (Last Remix - UK 12" single – 1985)

+ LET ME SEE YOUR I.D. (1985 Digital Single EP)

Let Me See Your I.D. (Extended Mix - 12" Single - 1985) Let Me See Your I.D. (Extended Street Mix - 12" Single - 1985) Let Me See Your I.D. (Beat And Scratch Mix - 12" Single - 1985)

* All songs on SUN CITY published by Amandla Music (A Non-Profit Company)

CONNECT WITH LITTLE STEVEN:

LITTLESTEVEN.COM

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

TEACHROCK.ORG

SOURCE UMe

Related Links

https://www.littlesteven.com

