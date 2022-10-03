Rock and Roll Beauty Launches Iconic Makeup Collection with Ozzy Osbourne

Fans Hop on the Crazy Train for New Makeup Collection. Exclusively Available at UltaBeauty.com

MANAHAWKIN, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock and Roll Beauty™ are thrilled to announce the release of their Ozzy Osbourne limited-edition beauty collection. A pioneering Heavy Metal icon, Grammy Award winner, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductee, The Prince of Darkness has sold over 100 million records, is a Founder of Ozzfest and just released his 13thsolo album, Patient Number 9.

About The Ozzy Osbourne Collection:

Through a unique collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne, the licensing agent Global Merchandising and the design team at Rock and Roll Beauty, comes an exclusive collection celebrating the spirit of Ozzy's distinctive look and style. The 21-piece collection exudes a rock and roll vibe and commemorates Ozzy with product and shadows named after his signature songs, "iron man", "zombie stomp", and "crazy train" featured in the 14-pan eye shadow palettes. The collection also features candles to conjure the spirit of the rock gods, Ozzy styled body tattoos, dark "metal", lipsticks, cosmetic bags, and a gothic mirror! These highly pigmented products are designed to give you a bold, precise look, inspired by the Prince of Darkness himself. Available exclusively in select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, www.ulta.com, and www.rockandrollbeauty.com.

About Global Merchandising:

Global Merchandising Services are a music artist, celebrity, and brand merchandise company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with best-in-class design, product development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer sales. Global executes and delivers business through all channels of retail distribution, live events, web stores, pop-up stores, brand origination and development, sponsorship, endorsements, and third-party licensing. As the exclusive partner for its extensive roster of musical artists and brands, Global develops unique and innovative merchandise programs for its clients. Winner of 7 Licensing Industry Awards, from best celebrity license programs to product awards, acknowledging Global's expertise and ability to deliver on a worldwide basis for its clients.

About Rock and Roll Beauty:

Rock and Roll Beauty marries nostalgia with the artistry of today's finest beauty products and accessories. Our talented designers create limited edition collections working with your favorite blasts from the past. Each collection is skillfully curated to encompass the uniqueness of each reminiscence and combine it with the latest in cruelty free cosmetics and accessories. From our unique one of kind collectible palettes, to the gothic bullet lipsticks and skull brush set, Rock and Roll Beauty will rock your world!

