ROCK BAND from Air Force Band of the Golden West Performing in Vacaville, CA

Location:

Journey Theater Downtown Vacaville

308 Main St, Vacaville, CA 95688, USA

What to Expect:

Dynamic Performances: Experience a thrilling mix of rock classics and contemporary favorites, performed by some of the best musicians in the Air Force.

Family-Friendly Atmosphere: This concert is perfect for all ages, so bring your family and friends for a night of entertainment and inspiration.

Food and Drinks: Craft cocktails and woodfired eats can be purchased next door at The Library and brought into the theater venue for the show. Proof of ID required.

Building Community: After the show, stick around for a chance to chat with the band members and snap a photo!

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to support our service members and enjoy an evening of thrilling music in your community!

*ticket reservations are recommended but not required*

For more information and to reserve FREE tickets please visit www.afbandconcerts.com.

About The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West Rock Band, "Mobility"

Mobility is the high-energy pop and rock band of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West stationed at Travis Air Force Base, California. The talented members of Mobility are honored to represent the more than 325,000 Air Force professionals serving all around the world by performing a wide variety of chart-topping hits. Mobility is best known for its captivating and high energy rock shows as the face of Air Mobility Command and Air Force recruiting.

This high-powered group tours extensively throughout the western United States, reaching live and broadcast audiences of millions every year at military events, town festivals, school assemblies, professional sporting events and to our deployed troops overseas. Mobility has had the honor to perform for U.S. Presidents, International dignitaries, and have shared the stage with notable acts such as Kid Rock, Daughtry, and Brad Paisley.

About the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West

The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West is dedicated to telling the Air Force story, honoring military heritage, and enhancing the morale of service members and civilians. The Band of the Golden West is proud to represent Air Mobility Command and the 680,000 Airmen in over 130 career fields serving around the world. These concerts are our way of saying thank you for your continued support to the men and women of the Armed Forces, at home and abroad. For more information, go to www.afbandconcerts.com.

"Such talented musicians and vocalists. Touched my soul and brought tears to my eyes. Makes me proud to have served my country in the United States Air Force! Thank you for an extraordinary musical performance!!" – Concertgoer, December 2023

Shareable media including pictures, videos, and recordings is available here.

Media Contact: Andrew Payton; [email protected]

SOURCE Air Force Band of the Golden West

