Rock band to open for The Who, makes progress through difficult times

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wild Things, a rock group fronted by lead singer Sydney Rae White, star of Netflix/BBC show Uncle and the US blockbuster movie American Assassin, have united with The Who and lead guitarist Pete Townshend. According to thewho.com, 'The Wild Things were the support band for The Who's residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this past Spring.' Due to the pandemic, the band's tour dates were cancelled as the world went into lockdown. Pete Townshend said, "It was really exciting for me to come across a band like The Wild Things. I love the song writing on show, the craft – we've been working on tracks before the pandemic, and now remotely".

Photo Credit: Marcus Maschwitz

Moving the band's entire operation to work from home was easier than expected, said producer / bassist Cameron White. The band outfitted a basement with a vintage recording system, state of the art microphones and speakers, sourced from elite studios. "I'm not sure if it was the exposed piping on the ceiling or the cracked bricks, but recording there (the basement) gave me the new boutique guitar sound I've been looking for all my life", said lead guitarist Rob Kendrick. The band's drummer, Pete Wheeler, turned the studio into a virtual stage when they performed at Camp Woodstock for Burning Man 2020 Multiverse. "During these difficult times, I couldn't be more grateful for having such resourceful and creative band mates," said lead singer Sydney Rae White. Watch their live session here.

Currently the band remains hard at work rehearsing, writing and planning the future. In early 2021, the band's second album 'Afterglow' is slated to hit stores and streaming platforms. The twelve song LP paints a sonic reality of one night in an American town as the youth face the experiences of growing up in today's world. Featuring Pete Townshend, the music has hard-hitting drums with amazing rock and roll grit. In the words of Pete Townshend, "It's been hugely inspiring. The songs off their upcoming album are brilliant, alive works of art."

