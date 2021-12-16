Rock Climbing Equipment Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 981 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Rock Climbing Equipment Market by Product Type (Harness, Wearable Gear [Shoes, Helmet], Carabiner, Belay, and Passive Protection), by Channel Type (Online and Offline), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's rock-climbing equipment market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Rock Climbing Equipment Market: Highlights from the Report

Rock climbing is quickly gaining popularity as one of the most effective ways for people to increase their muscle strength and endurance. It incorporates both cardio and weight training exercises into one workout. Climbing rocks is a high-intensity physical activity that helps to burn calories. This activity has a significant effect on several distinct muscles in the body, including the abs, obliques, delts, traps, biceps, lats, quads, calves, among others.

Climbing ropes, harnesses, and other climbing equipment (such as belays and carabiners) are used in rock climbing. Climbing rocks is a physically and mentally difficult sport that frequently puts a climber's endurance, agility, strength, and balance, as well as mental control, to test. The demand for rock-climbing equipment will rise as the number of rock-climbing tournaments grows around the world. There are several forms of rock-climbing activities that exist across the globe, with aid climbing, bouldering, free climbing, sport climbing, and multi-pitch climbing being some of them.

The global rock-climbing equipment market has been witnessing decent growth over the past decade; however, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has brought a considerable downswing in the market due to the significant decline in the economy. However, with a sizable bounce-back expected in the year 2021, the near-term market outlook looks promising and is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.1% to reach US$ 980.5 million by 2026.

Based on the product type, the rock-climbing equipment market is segmented as harness, wearable gear, carabiner, belay, and passive protection. Despite taking a nosedive in 2020, wearable gear is expected to dominate as well as the fastest-growing segment during the predicted timeframe. Shoes and helmets are largely purchased for rock climbing, as they protect the rock climbers.

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for rock-climbing equipment during the forecast period due to the existence of large number of professional rock climbers in the region. France, Austria, the UK, and Germany are the major markets in Europe and are expected to drive the region's demand for rock-climbing equipment soon. The rock-climbing equipment market in North America is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the projected period, owing to an increase in interest in rock climbing among the people.

Key players in the rock climbing equipment market are Arc'teryx (Amer Sports), Black Diamond (Clarus Corporation), Camp USA, DMM International Ltd., Edelrid GmbH & Co. KG (VAUDE group), Kailas, Mammut, Petzl, Salewa (OBERALP) and Trango.

