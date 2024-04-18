Rock Creek Foundation Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Gala Event

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rock Creek Foundation, a staple of support for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental illness in Montgomery County, MD and the Greater Washington region, will host its 50th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, April 18th, from 6pm to 10pm. This exciting event brings together the community, advocates, and supporters to celebrate half a century of the Foundation's dedicated service.

The Gala will take place at Pinstripes North Bethesda - 11920 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD and will offer cocktails, dinner, and an opportunity to engage with influential figures from the County Council, the State Disability Administration, numerous area nonprofits and other distinguished guests.

Among the VIPs attending are five members of the County Council, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Director of Health and Human Services Dr. James Bridgers, Montgomery County Chief of Aging and Disability Services Dr. Patrice McGhee, DC News Now Newscaster Shennekia Grimshaw, State Attorney for Prince George's County, Madam Aisha Braveboy, and more. The Gala will also feature special commendations from Gov. Moore's office and former Gov. Hogan, recognizing the Foundation's impactful work in the community, as well as awards recognizing local leaders for their contributions to the sector. In advance of the event, Rock Creek has been hosting an online auction to drive financial support of the gala.

"Since 1973, Rock Creek Foundation has been at the forefront of offering comprehensive care and striving for the independence of our clients, working tirelessly to provide exceptional care for our community. Our 50th Anniversary Gala is a celebration that goes beyond looking back—it's about shining a light on the path ahead," said Najla Wortham, President of Rock Creek Foundation. "This Gala is our way of saying 'thank you' to everyone who's joined us on this journey, and a way for us to come together and look forward in hope towards the next generation."

Rock Creek Foundation, an innovative nonprofit established in 1973, specializes in providing exceptional care for individuals with intellectual disabilities and/or severe and persistent mental illness. Rock Creek stands out for its dual-licensed capabilities, addressing both intellectual disabilities and mental health needs. Operating in the Maryland/DC area, Rock Creek emphasizes creating meaningful lives and independence for its clients, offering a range of services through group homes and day programs.

