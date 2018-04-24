Rock Family of Companies and Bedrock Promote Greektown Executive, Detroit-Native Charles Wilson to Chief Security Officer

"We took a very deliberate approach to finding the right leader for security operations, conducting a nationwide search," said Jay Farner, Quicken Loans CEO. "No matter who we spoke with, or where we looked, Charles' name and skill set always stood out, and he was already leading the security apparatus at Greektown Casino-Hotel, which will make his transition seamless. His strong background and experience makes him the perfect match for this dynamic and important position, and the fact that he is a native Detroiter is another tremendous plus."

In addition to most recently serving as the Vice President of Support Services at Greektown Casino-Hotel for the last four years, Wilson served 20 years in the Detroit Police Department (DPD), retiring as Commander and Chief of Staff to current Chief, James Craig.

Among other responsibilities, he was a direct liaison to the business community, fostering a positive working relationship between DPD and local businesses. Wilson held several other prominent leadership positions during his tenure at DPD, including Commanding Officer of the Northwestern District, as well as roles within the homicide, auto theft, internal affairs and tactical operations.

"I am inspired by the new challenge before me and look forward to working alongside all of the talented men and women of the security team and the entire Rock Family of Companies," Wilson said. "I have dedicated my career to Detroit, and it is an honor and privilege to be part of an organization so actively involved in the community. The Rock Family of Companies has hired thousands of Detroiters, breathed new life into historic buildings and committed its significant resources to both the rebirth of downtown and Detroit's neighborhoods. I am proud to be leading the organization's focus on safety as a key pillar of its overall mission."

Wilson, a self-described 'sneakerhead,' (and naturally, a StockX customer) was born and raised in the city of Detroit.

About Bedrock

Detroit-based Bedrock acquires, develops, leases, finances, and manages commercial and residential buildings primarily in Detroit and Cleveland. Since its founding in 2011, Bedrock and its affiliates have invested more than $5.6 billion in acquiring and developing more than 100 properties in Detroit and Cleveland totaling more than 16 million square feet. Bedrock's real estate portfolio consists of more than 330 office and retail tenants in Detroit's technology-centric downtown. For more information, visit bedrockdetroit.com.

About Quicken Loans

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is the nation's largest home mortgage lender. The company closed more than $400 billion of mortgage volume across all 50 states from 2013 through 2017. Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies employ more than 17,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Quicken Loans also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past eight consecutive years, 2010 – 2017, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past four consecutive years, 2014 – 2017.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2018 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 15 consecutive years. The company was also named the #1 place to work in technology in 2017 by Computerworld magazine's "100 Best Places to Work in IT," a recognition it has received 8 times in the past 12 years.

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

