Rock Harbor Marketing selected as Finalist for California Flower Growers campaign in the Shorty Social Good Awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Harbor Marketing, has been selected as a Shorty Social Good Award Finalist for 'Saving the California Flower Farmers' in the on a shoestring category.

The Shorty Social Good Awards honor the social good initiatives brands, agencies & nonprofits are taking to make our world a better place. While the Shorty Awards have long-honored the best of social media and digital, this competition includes efforts made by organizations to improve sustainability and diversity internally, foster globally-minded business partnerships and increase employee community and civic engagement.

Finalists were selected by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences, comprised of luminaries from advertising, media, entertainment and technology. The group includes Ogilvy Vice President of Social Change Kate Hull Fliflet, Owner and CEO at Black Girls Run Jay Ell Alexander, Director of Social Impact at MTV, VH1 and Logo Maxwell Zorick, Founder and CEO at The Phluid Project Rob Smith, and more. Social Good Award winners will be announced and honored at a digital ceremony on Thursday, November 19th, in New York City.

ABOUT ROCK HARBOR MARKETING

Established in 2012, Rock Harbor Marketing (aka RHM) is a niche advertising and marketing agency specializing in professional digital landscapes (social media, websites, online advertising, reputation management, and more). RHM's goal is to create real & honest human interactions in an industry often dominated by automation & lack of person-to-person communications. rockharbormarketing.com

ABOUT THE SHORTY SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

The Shorty Social Good Awards are presented by the Shorty Awards and produced by Sawhorse Media (sawhorsemedia.com), a New York-based technology company. Sawhorse also created and runs Muck Rack (muckrack.com), the leading network to connect with journalists on social media.

About the California Cut Flower Commission

The California Cut Flower Commission (CCFC) unites the state's approximately 225 flower farmers to advance California's $320 million flower industry. In addition to providing cooperative marketing opportunities and administering advocacy efforts, the commission has positioned the California Grown brand as a highly recognizable, consumer-facing brand to drive sales of the state's fresh flowers and foliage. Learn more at ccfc.org.

