Rock Hill, South Carolina, Tackles Sports Officiating Automation with Silbo

RALEIGH, N.C. and ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Rock Hill, South Carolina, host to the 2017 BMX World Championship and the annual host of the Disc Golf World Championship, uses Silbo for its officiating management needs. Silbo is the provider of the leading platform connecting sports officials and amateur sports leagues. As the referee automation platform for the Town of Rock Hill, Silbo supports hundreds of officials in the area.

Jason Reynolds explains Rock Hill's selection and continued use of Silbo: "This technology partnership gives our administrators access to Silbo's suite of solutions. Silbo streamlines officiating management so that we can focus our time on player experience rather than back-office tasks."

Daniel Caldwell, co-founder and President of Silbo, shared, "The Town of Rock Hill is a landmark partner of Silbo's. For three years they have trusted us to automate their officiating management - from scheduling to payments and more. Rock Hill has had 10 first-round NFL Draft picks, and we intend to increase that number by providing them a high-quality officiating product."

As the sports officiating automation industry leader, Silbo supports thousands of officials across more than 10 sports. The company also has successful partnerships with major sports organizations across North America including Arlington County, VA; West Raleigh Little League; Orange County, FL; and the City of Rowlett, TX.

About Silbo, Inc.: Based in Raleigh, NC, Silbo™ is the trusted provider of the curated sports officiating marketplace on the Go Silbo™ app. Made for refs by refs, Silbo automates the connection of amateur sports games with qualified sports officials simply and conveniently. The Go Silbo app can be found on the App Store and Google Play.

CONTACT: Rachel Repp, media@gosilbo.com

SOURCE Silbo, Inc.

Related Links

https://silbo.ai

