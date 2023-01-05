Rock Island Auction Company Reports $107 Million in Auction Sales in 2022

This marks the second year in a row that the premier firearms auction house surpassed $100 million in sales as a result of growing interest in fine arms collecting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company, the world's No. 1 firearms auction house, reports another industry-defining year with sales of more than $107 million in the past 12 months. Rock Island hosted 20 auction events, selling 42,500 legacy pieces with more than 40 fine arms realizing six-figure values.

Throughout 2022, Rock Island held three premier auctions, each earning more than $18 million, with the May auction achieving $28.2 million.

In May 2022, Rock Island Auction Company realized its single highest priced offering ever sold with Ulysses S. Grant Remington Revolvers auctioning for $5.17 million. The August Premier Auction was headlined by the BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster carried by Han Solo, portrayed by Harrison Ford, in "Star Wars: A New Hope," which marked another significant sale at $1.06 million.

"The value of firearms as an alternative investment has increased significantly in the last 12 months," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "When comparing fine arms to other collectibles like jewelry, art, and cars, firearms have been historically undervalued. This past year, we have been able to offer items to those fascinated by history, art and pop culture. It's an incredibly exciting time to be in fine arms collecting."

Rock Island Auction Company is recognized as the premier firearms auction house in the world for collectors at every level. In 2023, the company will enter its 30th year of business and is on schedule to open its second facility in Bedford, TX. Rock Island Auction Company's second facility will feature a firearms showroom, auction hall, vault, space for offices and shipping, and more. Rock Island Auction Company's Headquarters are currently located in Rock Island, IL, and it will continue to hold events in addition to the auctions that will be scheduled in Texas.

Top highlights throughout the 2022 year, include:

For more information, visit Rock Island Auction Company's End of the Year Highlights.

About Rock Island Auction Company

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's #1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and their extensive and beautiful marketing efforts. Their 150,000 square foot campus consists of two buildings and hosts around 18+ auctions each year. They actively seek consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, a thousand-dollar item or one million. For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

