Rock Island Auction Sees Record-Breaking Numbers with $26.7 Million in Sales During its Inaugural Premier Auction in Texas

News provided by

Rock Island Auction Company

19 Dec, 2023, 08:32 ET

Thomas Stuart's One of One Thousand Winchester Model 1873 Rifle and C Company No. 12 Colt Model 1847 Walker Percussion Revolver lead the way in surpassing RIAC's previous records

 ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) celebrated 30 years in business by reaching $26.7 million in sales during its December Premier Auction, Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10. The auction marked the official opening of RIAC's new state-of-the-art facility in Bedford, Texas, and the three-day event featured over 2,250 lots of high-conditioned, historic, investment-grade firearms available for auction. The weekend's success also pushed the company's annual sales to $102 million, their third consecutive year over the $100 million mark – an unprecedented occurrence in the fine arms field.

The top price from the event was an inscribed Winchester Model 1873 Rifle ordered by Montana pioneer and vigilante leader, Granville Stuart, for his brother. "Thomas Stuart's One of One Thousand Winchester Model 1873" lit up the auction hall on the opening day of the auction, selling in the first hour for $528,750. The second headliner, the highly desirable C Company No. 12 Colt Model 1847 Walker percussion revolver, sold for $470,000, leading the way to Rock Island Auction Company's record-breaking sales.

"We are thrilled with the results of our inaugural Texas Premier Auction. This three-day event was the culmination of a 10-year dream come true. We continue to be humbled by the support and loyalty of our clients," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "It was the perfect way to celebrate our 30th year in business, our expansion to the Lone Star State and was the exclamation point on a very successful 2023. The market for antique and historical firearms is experiencing fantastic growth, and we can't wait to bring more exciting collections and experiences to buyers and collectors in 2024."

Amassing nearly $9 million more than the 2022 December Premier Auction, the 2023 December Premier Auction helped Rock Island Auction Company's Bedford location achieve numerous milestones, including its largest catalog to date and the record for the largest gun auction in the state of Texas. Additionally, the Winchester Deluxe "Centennial" Model 1876 lever action rifle set a new world record for Deluxe Winchester 1876 models with its sale for $235,000.

The new global destination for fine and collector firearms is off to a tremendous start and looks to continue that success during their next auction, to be held February 2024.

Additional highlights from the December Premier Auction include the sale of: 

For more information on Rock Island Auction Company and other highlights from their December Premier Auction, visit www.rockislandauction.com

About Rock Island Auction Company:
Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings and serves as the company's hub for catalog and content production. The 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility opened in December 2023 and will host six auctions each year. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media Contact:
Mattie Van Gundy
713-409-1835
[email protected]  

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company

Also from this source

Han Solo's Blaster Launches to GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title After Selling for More Than $1 Million

Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) earned the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title and feature in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 book for the "Most...
Unseen for 50 Years - Exquisite Fine Arms Collection Goes to Auction

Unseen for 50 Years - Exquisite Fine Arms Collection Goes to Auction

Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) is presenting the collection of Norman R. Blank – a grouping of high art European arms over 50 years in the making ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Sales Reports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.