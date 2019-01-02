ROCK JUSTICE AWARD given to The Association

This red-carpet event was held at the legendary Village Studios, recording home to Elton John, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, Lady Gaga and The Association. The set list included rare catalog gems such as " Requiem for the Masses ," "Enter the Young," and " Pandora's Golden Heebie Jeebies ."

Original members Jim Yester and Jules Alexander performed with decades-long members Del Ramos, Bruce Pictor, Jordan Cole and Paul Holland. Original members Russ Giguere, Ted Bluechel, Jr. and Terry Kirkman were on hand for the concert and ceremony.

The evening took an emotional turn as Brant Cole – in name of brothers Jordan and Chandler -- accepted the award for his father, Brian Cole, who passed in 1972, and Stacey Ramos Sage, for sister Tracy Ramos and brother Larry, Jr., on behalf of their father Larry Ramos who passed in 2014. Ramos was a trailblazer in the 1960s as the first Asian-American singer of a rock band, whose voice is well recognized as the lead on "Windy" and "Never My Love."

Bennett Zimmerman, Creator of the ROCK JUSTICE AWARDS, was particularly moved to have Terry Kirkman present. He and his older brother discovered The Association in 1973 as 11 and 12 year olds when their older UCLA-student sister and future brother-in-law were listening to the band. "My brother and I were huge fans," says Zimmerman. "And when my 56 year-old brother passed recently, I decided to go ahead with the show. Alvin would have been thrilled! He would have said, 'You got the Association?' YES! 'You found Terry Kirkman?' YES! 'Did they play 'Enter the Young'?' YES. 'Everything That Touches You?' Yes!" Zimmerman concluded the latter composition had the power of even the greatest Psalms. Hence, the 3,000 year designation for the Award Title.

The Association came on the scene in 1966 with "Along Comes Mary," possibly the coolest and edgiest track of the 1960s. "They had vocal harmony unlike any other group," says Zimmerman. "They came from the folk movement and had the skills of The Kingston Trio times two!" Six voices blended in unique harmony, with writing socially conscious and pop so durable that three of the Top 100 songs of the past century were by The Association—"Never My Love" is number-2 most-played song of all time, with "Cherish" and "Windy" also on that exalted list.

In all, eleven Associates of the group were presented with group and individual awards.

Contact:

email: fourthwayworldpr@gmail.com

Bennett Zimmerman: The Fourth Way World Productions, The ROCK JUSTICE AWARDS

1-310-617-4180; email: b.zimmerman@att.net

The Association members are available for any follow-up interviews

SOURCE The Fourth Way World, LLC