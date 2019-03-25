ROCK JUSTICE AWARDS™ Honors Five Top Artists: The Association, John Ford Coley, Grayson Hugh, Adam Marsland and Leonid & Friends
Mar 25, 2019
LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth Way World Productions' ROCK JUSTICE AWARDS™ Concert Series celebrated the careers of five top artists over the past year in red-carpet events at the legendary Village Studios in L.A.
- The Association was honored as "Top Five Artists for All Time" and as "Best Vocal Group in 3,000 Years." With "Never My Love," "Cherish" and "Windy," The Association has three of the 100 Most Performed Songs of the past century. Eleven Associates were recognized, including original members Jules Alexander, Jim Yester, Russ Giguere, Ted Bluechel, Jr. and the group's most prolific writer, Terry Kirkman. The children of Larry Ramos and Brian Cole accepted posthumous awards on behalf of their fathers.
- John Ford Coley performed a one-man show on guitar and on a 9-foot long concert grand piano! With "England" Dan Seals, Coley crafted a string of ten hits from 1976-82 including Top 10 singles and four Number One Adult Contemporary Hits. The Nashville duo laid groundwork for the New Country format. Coley's career shined even brighter in Asia with #1 hits in Japan and Israel. He is a particular phenomenon in the Philippines, with no less than 31 tours under his belt. Coley was presented with the "Top 10 Artist for All Time" Award in recognition of his worldwide success.
- Piano man Grayson Hugh was recognized as "Top Soul Man for Our Time" for his jaw-dropping, barnstorming piano performances. Hugh's current albums are as strong and satisfying as the ones he debuted during the 1980s. Hugh's work has been featured in "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Thelma & Louise," and other films.
- Adam Marsland, has completed nearly 1,000 recording sessions as a performer and producer. Known for his 50+ song marathons, Marsland has played over 2,000 live shows. His 12 Album Repertoire released from 1997 - 2017 has earned him multiple "Best Album of the Year" reviews from the toughest critics, who often compare him against the greatest songwriters, including Brian Wilson. Marsland was honored as "Top Ten Artist for Any Decade."
- Leonid & Friends received "The Chicago Award" for "Best Musicianship in a Band, Ever." The miracle band from Moscow performed their American Debut Concerts with over 20 spot-on renditions of hits made famous by Chicago, America's rock supergroup. Original Chicago members Danny Seraphine and Robert Lamm stopped by to congratulate the achievement. Seraphine sat in for two songs. Michelle Kath, daughter of Chicago guitarist Terry Kath, joined in for the Award presentation.
The ROCK JUSTICE AWARDS validates key artists of our time for their vital impact during the rock 'n roll era. Operating below the mainstream and with an elephant-like memory, the Awards spotlight artists who have achieved great acclaim, while some part of their story requires further illumination, often missed by the mass media.
Bennett Zimmerman founded the Awards after being a music industry fan, executive, and avid reader of the rock press. "I was often dismayed when artists deserving full recognition were forgotten, mischaracterized or even disrespected," notes Zimmerman. "This is a fun project, yet it is as important as art itself in validating real people with real journeys who deserve recognition and … even kindness."
In the year ahead, The ROCK JUSTICE AWARDS plans to host programs on Yoko Ono, Elton John, Australia's Original Little River Band, The Osmond Brothers, Diana Ross, and perhaps The Sweet and Matthew Sweet.
