Rock Mountain Capital Announces Significant Minority Investment in Spark Orthodontics

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Mountain Capital (RMC) today announced that it has made a significant minority investment in Spark Orthodontics (Spark), a specialty orthodontics platform with 10 locations in rural/suburban Pennsylvania. The investment will support the company's growth strategy focused on acquiring additional practices and locations in Pennsylvania and in new markets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Spark was founded in 2010 by Dr. Jason Hartman, D.M.D., M.S. and the award-winning practice has served tens of thousands of patients since opening its doors. Spark is widely recognized as a leader in orthodontics. The company has grown to 10 locations through a mix of acquisitions and new office openings.

"We have been extremely impressed by Dr. Hartman and the business he has built, and are excited to partner with him to support his growth strategy for Spark Orthodontics," said David Stonehill, Founder and Managing Partner of Rock Mountain Capital. "RMC brings extensive experience in working with entrepreneurs, particularly with multi-site healthcare/consumer services roll-up platforms, which we will leverage as we execute on our shared vision."

"Since the beginning our mission has been to change lives, support our communities and make treatment fun for our patients. Rock Mountain Capital's expertise will be invaluable as we work together to provide high-quality orthodontic care to new markets," said Dr. Jason Hartman, Founder and CEO, Spark Orthodontics.

"Spark has demonstrated its expertise in bringing best-in-class orthodontic care to patients using advanced technologies and in creating innovative office designs while maintaining a meaningful commitment to the communities they serve," said David Scharf, Managing Director, Rock Mountain Capital. "We look forward to working together with Dr. Hartman, and with Jennifer Hartman, Chief Operating Officer, to build on this success."

About Rock Mountain Capital

Rock Mountain Capital is a private equity firm founded by industry veteran David Stonehill, who brings over 20 years of experience investing in and growing middle market companies. Rock Mountain focuses on working with entrepreneurs and management teams in the consumer goods & services, technology, media & telecom (TMT), and consumer-facing healthcare services sectors to accelerate organizational development, execute on organic growth opportunities and pursue strategic M&A and roll-up/consolidation strategies.

About Spark Orthodontics

Spark Orthodontics was founded in 2010 by Dr. Jason M. Hartman, D.M.D., M.S. With 10 locations in Pennsylvania, the practice is known for its innovative office designs and is widely recognized as a leader in orthodontics. Dr. Hartman received a Bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College, Magna Cum Laude; a D.M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine; and an M.S. from the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. He was named a Certified Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics, a degree of recognized excellence. In 2012 Dr. Hartman was named One of America's "Top 40 Dentists Under Age 40″ by Incisal Edge Magazine. Spark Orthodontics has locations in Reading, Camp Hill, Harrisburg, Bethlehem, Schnecksville, Pottsville, Lancaster, York, West Hazleton and Danville, Pa.

