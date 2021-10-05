Rock Mountain Capital Announces Two Additions To Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Mountain Capital (RMC) today announced that Judith Ottensoser has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Isabella Gao has been appointed an Associate, effective October 4.

Ms. Ottensoser will be responsible for all finance, accounting, tax, technology and operational areas of Rock Mountain Capital, together with David Stonehill, RMC's Founder and Managing Partner. Ms. Gao will join the investment team and focus on transaction execution, portfolio management and deal origination.

In making the announcement, Mr. Stonehill said, "With three deals in the last 12 months, this is the right moment to enhance our infrastructure and expand our resources as we continue to grow. We have known Judith for over two decades and have seen first-hand the high level of professionalism and integrity with which she operates. While Judith has been working and consulting with RMC on a part-time basis, we are pleased to now bring her on formally as COO and CFO. We are also happy to welcome Isabella, who will be a valuable addition to our investment team."

"Rock Mountain Capital is an entrepreneurial firm that has institutional background, pedigree and standards," said Ms. Ottensoser. "The size and quality of the deals makes it exciting and hands-on, and I am looking forward to bringing my operational and financial experience to complement the firm's deep expertise in middle market private equity."

Previously, Ms. Ottensoser was the COO/CFO for GMF Capital, a real estate-focused private equity firm. Before that, she was a Managing Director, COO/CFO of the Distressed Debt Strategies Group at Napier Park Capital Partners, an entity formed as a 2013 spin-out from Citibank's alternative investments platform. Ms. Ottensoser had been a Managing Member of Epic Asset Management, which joined Citi in 2008. Prior to that, she was an Investment Banking associate and analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. Ms. Ottensoser holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School, and a B.A. in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Gao joins RMC from Solomon Partners where she was an Investment Banking Analyst since 2020. From 2018 to 2020 Ms. Gao was an Investment Banking Analyst - Global Healthcare Group with Jefferies LLC. She received a B.S. in Business from Indiana University.

In the past 12 months Rock Mountain Capital has announced the purchase of a majority stake in VCM Products (May 2021), a significant minority investment in Spark Orthodontics (April 2021) and a significant minority investment in GeoLinks (October 2020), all in partnership with entrepreneurial founders. The firm has also made opportunistic investments in Zero G Corporation and Brand House Wine & Spirits.

Rock Mountain Capital

Rock Mountain Capital is a private equity firm founded by industry veteran David Stonehill, who brings over 25 years of experience investing in and growing middle market companies. Rock Mountain focuses on working with entrepreneurs and management teams in the consumer goods & services, technology, media & telecom (TMT), and consumer-facing healthcare services sectors to accelerate organizational development, execute on organic growth opportunities and pursue strategic M&A and roll-up/consolidation strategies.

