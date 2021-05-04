Rock Mountain Capital Buys Majority Stake in VCM Products, Owner of BuggyBeds® Brand

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Mountain Capital (RMC) today announced that it has purchased a majority share of VCM Products, LLC (VCM), owner of the BuggyBeds® trademark and highly acclaimed line of natural pest repellent, bed bug glue trap and bedding encasement products. VCM founders Maria Curcio and Veronica Perlongo will remain significant minority owners of the company and active with the business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

VCM was founded in 2011 and has built long-standing relationships with leading national retailers and distribution of more than twenty BuggyBeds® products in over 20,000 stores and online. BuggyBeds®' unique products are chemical-free and received the Parent Tested, Parent Approved (PTPA) seal of approval.

"We have been very impressed with the founders of VCM and the BuggyBeds® business they have built over the past 10 years. Their focus on building on what they call 'peace of mind' products has filled a hole in a category that has historically seen little product innovation. Now our plans include investing in growth, supporting our retail partners, expanding the product line, and increasing the distribution and availability of our products," said David Stonehill, founder and managing partner, Rock Mountain Capital.

"It's very exciting to have a committed private equity company with the track record Rock Mountain Capital has to bring the BuggyBeds® brand to the next level. The company has grown from its first $10,000 purchase order to a multi-million dollar business, which is a testament to consumers' loyalty to the brand," Ms. Curcio and Ms. Perlongo commented. "We are excited that Rock Mountain Capital is committed to growing these relationships with innovative and category leading products. We found a really great private equity partner that is in alignment with VCM's goals for growth."

In 2012 the founders of VCM appeared on the television show "Shark Tank" and made history as the first company to receive offers from all of the sharks, which the founders subsequently declined.

"We look forward to working closely with founders Maria and Veronica, who we know will continue to be great stewards for the business going forward," said David Scharf, Managing Director, Rock Mountain Capital.

With the VCM Products investment, Rock Mountain Capital has closed a deal in each of its target sectors in the past six months in partnership with entrepreneurial founders. In October 2020 RMC announced a significant minority investment in GeoLinks and in April 2021 announced a significant minority investment in Spark Orthodontics.

About Rock Mountain Capital

Rock Mountain Capital is a private equity firm founded by industry veteran David Stonehill, who brings over 20 years of experience investing in and growing middle market companies. Rock Mountain focuses on working with entrepreneurs and management teams in the consumer goods & services, technology, media & telecom (TMT), and consumer-facing healthcare services sectors to accelerate organizational development, execute on organic growth opportunities and pursue strategic M&A and roll-up/consolidation strategies.

About VCM Products

VCM Products manufactures and distributes patented natural pest repellent, glue trap and encasement products under the BuggyBeds® brand. BuggyBeds® products are sold nationally at major retailers and online. The company, headquartered in Freehold, N.J., was founded in 2011 and featured in a 2012 episode of "Shark Tank."

