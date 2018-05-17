Taking six months and hundred of hours to design and create, the process for the SW Exclusives stemmed from the success of their first Exclusive launch in 2017. With styles selling quickly and positive reviews, the Sunglass Warehouse team took it upon themselves to make this collection even better than before.

"We began examining the Exclusives collection last year and combined all of the feedback we received from our customers, which led to what the collection is today. We are beyond proud and very excited for our customers to have products that they can't find anywhere else," said Angie Stocklin, COO and Co-Founder of Sunglass Warehouse.

From classic to oversized, the new 2018 SW Exclusives come in a variety of shapes and colors to fit all different styles for customers to get out there. All of the 2018 styles are also polarized, which is perfect for summer trips to the beach or going to your favorite brunch spot. While you're at it, don't forget to check out the additional colors that were added to the 2017 collection.

Based off of new trends, everyone can find a pair of sunglasses that they can feel like a rockstar in. Just in time for summer, get yourself a pair of the SW Exclusives today!

About Sunglass Warehouse: Since 2006, Randy and Angie Stocklin have built Sunglass Warehouse to reflect their passion of spending less on tangible items and more on adventures and activities. At Sunglass Warehouse, they believe that you shouldn't have to choose between your favorite things and because of that, they offer hundreds of sunglasses at affordable prices for everyone. Located in Greenwood, Ind., the 80-person Sunglass Warehouse team is continually growing and empowering everyone to get out there.

Media Contact:

For more information or interview requests, contact:

Katie Foley

317-215-6610

kfoley@oneclickventures.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rock-out-in-these-exclusive-shades-300650677.html

SOURCE Sunglass Warehouse

Related Links

https://www.sunglasswarehouse.com

