Rock Out Kid Clothing Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Maurice Revell is the Founder and CEO of Rock Out Kid Clothing Company. He started the clothing company when he was just 16 years old. The Skateboard & Hip hop community has embraced the clothing line which is sold online at www.RockOutKid.com . "Our selection and the look and feel of our clothes are distinct and create a shopping experience that is unique, creative and fun," says Revell.

The company has grown with crowd funding and is on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Now they are asking fans to help with their Kickstarter campaign for the Traveling Jacket.

Supporters who pledge 110 dollars or more will get the unique jacket at the early bird price for a limited time.

Revell is taking his Rock Out Kid Clothing Company to another level. "Our major objective is to promote positive thinking through Fashion." The new down jacket is both warm and comfortable and features a number of unique gadgets.

The jacket features a removable hood, a smartphone pocket, tracker tag pockets with GPS, and a special place to keep eyeglasses safe. The jacket also has a built-in battery charger, a drink pocket and a place to store your earbuds.

The "Traveling Jacket's" Smartphone pocket with clear touch fabric lets you bring your device with you to stay connected when you are on-the-go. The Traveling Jacket is machine-washable and comes in two versions, one for men and one for women. The men's Traveling Jacket is available in black, red, blue, green, and orange. The women's Traveling Jacket is available in powder pink, yellow, black, silver, red, and green.

Revell is grateful for his crowd-funding supporters and will also offer the Traveling Jacket for 120 dollars, a discounted price from the original price.

The jacket also has the following unique features: Money Pocket, Key Pocket, Pen Pocket, ID Pocket, Camera Pocket, Tablet Pocket, Hand-Warming Fleece Pockets, Rock Out Kid Logo Zipper, Microfiber Insulation on top of faux fur, Smart Parka Gloves, Cushioned Pockets, Dirt-Resistant and Shock-Resistant Lining, removable interior layer, and an improved hood.

Visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rockoutkid/rockoutkid-clothing-presents-your-worldwide-traveling-jacket or Facebook.com/RockOutKidClothing for more information about the campaign and to purchase the Traveling Jacket.

