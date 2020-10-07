Rock Solid Retail Announces Corporate Name Change to Nuqleous

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a strategic rebranding campaign, Rock Solid Retail recently announced the company will begin operating under its new name, Nuqleous.

Established in 2013, the Bentonville, AR-based software company provides innovative solutions that help retailers and consumer product companies simplify their space planning, strengthen their retail data analytics, and streamline their deduction management processes. As the company's customer base and product lines expanded, leadership decided rebranding was necessary to more effectively express their corporate vision: To build retail intelligence solutions that help large corporations operate with the agility of a start-up, and small companies execute with the capabilities of industry giants.

"We have achieved outstanding growth over the last three years, which caused us to reflect on the company qualities that have resonated with our customers," said Nuqleous Co-Founder and CEO, Paul Sims. "We realized our current brand focused solely on one aspect of our success — the fact that our customers can rely on us as an experienced and trusted partner." He added, "While dependability is crucial, our brand didn't reflect our ability to help companies be more proactive and agile in a rapidly changing industry. It also did not communicate that we can help our customers generate growth by enabling them to focus on strategic actions that produce a greater impact. We chose the name Nuqleous because it represents all three of these aspects: stability, movement, and growth."

Commenting on the company's new brand, Nuqleous Founder and President, Paul Springmann, shared, "We are excited to begin operating under the name Nuqleous, as it perfectly captures our team's vibrant energy and conveys our commitment to helping our customers grow their business and strengthen relationships with their partners and stakeholders."

For more information, visit Nuqleous.com or call (833) NUQLEOUS.

About Nuqleous (formerly Rock Solid Retail)

Founded in 2013, Nuqleous is a leading developer of intelligent technology solutions that enable retailers and consumer product companies to operate with enhanced agility and efficiency. Nuqleous works with some of the most well-known brands in the retail industry and designs innovative software that helps clients streamline their business practices so they can increase margins, reduce inefficiencies, maximize sales, and minimize operating costs.

Contact Name: Andy Nielsen

Contact Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nuqleous

