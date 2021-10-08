Rock Tech Appoints Esther Bahne as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) is pleased to announce that Esther Bahne has joined the Company's management team as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer.

Esther Bahne brings more than 16 years of experience in the automotive industry, previously working at BMW Group, where she served as the Global Head of Strategy and Innovation and Chief Marketing Officer at MINI, being responsible for the entire relaunch of the MINI brand, and at Audi AG, where she led the company's Social Innovation practice and established its corporate sustainability strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Esther join our fast-growing, high caliber team," said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "Not only does she bring a wealth of experience and intricate knowledge of the automotive industry, she's also an accomplished strategist and visionary with a track record of leading interdisciplinary, diverse teams with operations around the world."

Esther Bahne, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer: "I am excited to join Rock Tech on its mission to fuel the green energy revolution. Our future life is based on batteries – from mobile phones to cars. But if we want to rely on battery power to transform both our energy and mobility sectors and battle climate change, we need to ensure we produce them sustainably. Rock Tech is a pioneer in this effort, and I will support them in becoming the first closed-loop lithium company world-wide."

As the Company's Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Esther Bahne will drive Rock Tech's sustainability agenda, help it develop its recycling business, and redeem its promise as a cleantech company zeroing out emissions, one lithium battery at a time.

About Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Rock Tech Lithium is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany that will supply the automotive industry with high quality lithium hydroxide "made in Germany". As early as 2024, the company will commission Europe's first lithium converter with a production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to the volume needed to equip around 500,000 electric cars with lithium-ion batteries.

The cleantech company has set itself the goal of creating the world's first closed loop for lithium, thus closing the raw material gap on the road to clean mobility. Rock Tech owns the Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada and, as early as 2030, around 50 percent of the raw materials used are expected to come from the recycling of batteries.

Rock Tech Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture and Frankfurt stock exchanges. The company is led by Dirk Harbecke, Chairman & CEO, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, and Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer and Esther Bahne as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer.

Rock Tech Lithium - The super fuel for the battery age

www.rocktechlithium.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

