Rock Tech Lithium Achieves Milestones at Guben Converter Site

Railway Connection Approved: The state railway supervisory authority (Landeseisenbahnaufsicht), within the Ministry of Infrastructure and State Planning, has granted approval to expand the Guben Süd industrial zone train line to Rock Tech's site within the industrial area. This development will officially connect the Guben Lithium Converter to Germany's rail network, enabling efficient transportation of critical raw materials such as spodumene concentrate from the ports of Hamburg and Bremen . The enhanced connection will also streamline the movement of reagents and by-products, ensuring smooth logistics for the facility's operations. Gas Pipeline Relocation Completed: The relocation of the ONTRAS gas pipeline on the property has been finalized. The relocated pipeline is in operation since the 07th Nov. and Rock Tech has now taken possession of the pipeline, with full ownership set to transfer on January 1, 2025 , under the terms of a signed decommissioning agreement.

These achievements mark significant progress in the development of the Guben Converter site, a cornerstone of Europe's lithium supply chain. With nearly all preparatory construction tasks complete, the final steps include fencing the property and constructing a gas pressure reduction station, both scheduled for early 2025.

"The completion of these milestones highlights the strong collaboration between Rock Tech and our Guben region partners," said Henrik Wende, Plant Manager Guben. "We extend our gratitude to the City of Guben for its support and highly appreciate the availability of state funding for infrastructure improvements in Guben. We thank ONTRAS for assistance with gas pipe relocation, the State Railway Supervisory Authority for the railway connection permit, and IPP Hydro Consult GmbH for driving this project forward."

Rock Tech's Guben Converter is set to play a pivotal role in Europe's transition to sustainable energy by providing locally refined lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries. These recent developments reinforce the Company's commitment to delivering a robust and efficient supply chain solution for the European market.

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

