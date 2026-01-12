ROCK THE COUNTRY RETURNS IN 2026 UNITING COMMUNITIES ACROSS AMERICA FOR ITS 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Featuring Performances by Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Creed, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Shinedown, Jon Pardi, Ella Langley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock, Ludacris, Nelly & More

Individual lineups for each city available now at rockthecountry.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Entertainment today announced the return of the Rock The Country Tour, a multi-city festival experience celebrating America's 250th anniversary through music, patriotism, and community. In 2026, Rock The Country will visit eight U.S. cities, delivering two-day events built around massive rotating lineups, elevated fan experiences, and a renewed focus on small-town America.

Rock The Country has quickly grown from a festival into a movement bringing together hard-working Americans to celebrate freedom, camaraderie, and live music at the highest level. Each tour stop features a unique lineup, combining iconic headliners with rising artists, ensuring no two weekends are the same.

Artists performing across select Rock The Country 2026 dates include Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Creed, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Shinedown, Jon Pardi, Ella Langley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock, Ludacris, Nelly, and more. Full, city-specific lineups are available now.

Rock The Country Tour 2026 (lineups vary per city):

Bellville, TX - Austin County Fairgrounds, May 1-2, 2026

Bloomingdale, GA - Ottawa Farms, May 29-30, 2026

Sioux Falls, SD - W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, June 27-28, 2026

Ashland, KY - Boyd County Fairgrounds, July 10-11, 2026

Anderson, SC - Anderson Sports & Ent Center, July 25-26, 2026

Hastings, MI - Barry Expo Center, August 8-9, 2026

Ocala, FL - Florida Horse Park, August 28-29, 2026

Hamburg, NY - Erie County Fairgrounds, September 11-12, 2026

Each stop will also feature daily throwback happy hour DJ sets and a special host appearance by Chelcie Lynn in select markets.

"It's this simple. Rock The Country isn't just a music festival; it's a movement," says Kid Rock. "In 2026, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this is a place for hard-working, God-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music, and the party of the year".

"Rock The Country was built to honor the communities that don't always get the spotlight, but show up with heart every single time," said Nathan Baugh, CEO and Partner of Peachtree Entertainment. "As we look ahead to 2026 and America's 250th anniversary, we are raising the bar across the entire tour with bigger lineups, more intentional fan experiences, and meaningful investments in comfort and production," added Shane Quick, President of Live Events. "This is not just a tour. It is a celebration of the people, places, and music that define this country."

In 2026, Rock The Country is making a major investment in the fan experience, introducing meaningful upgrades across the festival grounds designed to keep fans comfortable, energized, and fully immersed all weekend long. New additions include expanded shade and cooling throughout the site, a newly built fan zone featuring a second stage presented by Raised Rowdy, and a dedicated food zone showcasing elevated offerings from five or more local food trucks, complete with shaded seating areas for fans to relax and recharge between sets.

VIP guests will enjoy an even more elevated experience with premium food offerings curated by David Bancroft, a nationally recognized chef and winner of Food Network's Iron Chef Showdown. Inspired by the bold Southern flavors of his acclaimed restaurant Bow & Arrow , these chef-driven dishes will be available for purchase exclusively within the VIP areas.

New for 2026, Rock The Country is also introducing Front Porch festival passes, designed for fans looking for the ultimate all-inclusive weekend. Each Front Porch pass includes seating with elevated sightlines, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and dinner also curated by Chef David Bancroft, a dedicated festival entrance, a weekend parking pass, and additional premium amenities. With extremely limited availability, Front Porch passes are expected to sell out quickly and are poised to become a fan-favorite experience.

In addition to Front Porch and VIP offerings, Rock The Country will offer single-day and weekend General Admission tickets, GA+ passes providing closest access to the stage, hotel packages, and camping options. Presale tickets begin Friday, January 16 at 10am local, starting at just $2.50 down on layaway. Fans can register in advance for presale access at rockthecountry.com . Public on-sale begins Friday, January 16 at 2pm local time, with single day ticket prices starting at $89.99 plus fees or $149.99 plus fees for both days.

For more information about Rock The Country, including the full lineup and ticket details, hotel packages and more, visit rockthecountry.com .

About Peachtree Entertainment

Peachtree Entertainment is a nationally acclaimed concert promoter committed to spotlighting rising talent. With over 15 years of expertise in the music industry, Peachtree Entertainment has earned its reputation as a leader and innovator in live music. As pioneers in identifying and nurturing new talent, Peachtree Entertainment has played a key role in launching the touring careers of artists like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and many more. Beyond tours, Peachtree's outdoor event portfolio features iconic gatherings such as Rock The South, Rock The Country, Live At The Station, Bulls Bands & Barrels, Tailgates & Tallboys among many others.

Peachtree Entertainment remains dedicated to shaping the national country music scene, continuing its legacy of significant influence and success. To learn more information about Peachtree Entertainment tours and events, click here , or follow on Instagram or Facebook .

