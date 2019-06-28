Rock The Recovery Concert Event to Raise Money for California Strong

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock The Recovery will take place Aug. 4, 2019 at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills to raise money for California Strong. Rock The Recovery will be a concert event hosting an evening of music and entertainment to benefit the nonprofit organization, California Strong.

"Nothing brings people together quite like music. It has that unique power that unites us in a special way. This past year with the fires that devastated communities in California as well as our own tragedies in our hometown of Thousand Oaks at the Borderline Bar and Grill, a night of music is needed." – Ava Flora Friedman, Founder of Rock The Recovery

Friedman continues, "Rock The Recovery is proud to partner with California Strong and is looking forward to a very successful event to raise money for our community."

"California Strong has raised more than $2 million dollars thus far and is dedicated to continue to raise funds and support disaster relief going forward." – Danielle Stone, Executive Director, California Strong

Stone continues, "Money raised for Rock The Recovery will support California Strong so we can continue to serve with financial assistance when future disaster or tragedy strikes. As a community, we have learned the importance of giving back and know we need to stand ready to assist the moment critical funds are needed to help our neighbors."

About Rock The Recovery

Rock The Recovery was founded in 2019 in response to the Woolsey Fire and tragedy at the Borderline Bar and Grill by Ava Flora Friedman, an incoming senior at Westlake High School. Rock The Recovery is an organization dedicated to raising and distributing funds in support of the community during times of natural disaster or tragedy.

About California Strong

California Strong was founded by professional baseball players Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun, Mike Moustakas, Rams quarterback Jared Goff, along with Mike Attanasio from the Milwaukee Brewers Ownership Group. California Strong has raised more than $2 million dollars thus far, and is dedicated to continue to raise funds and support disaster relief going forward.

For press inquiries or interviews please email Ava Friedman at rocktherecovery@gmail.com.

