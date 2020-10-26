Rock the Vote to Launch Polling Houses in Minecraft to Educate & Engage Young People on The Voting Process in the Days Leading Up to 2020 Election

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Rock the Vote, the non-partisan, non-profit who for 30-years has been building the political power of young people, announced today a new initiative, Build the Vote, which will see the organization dive into the world of Minecraft for the first time to engage both young first time voters and future voters on the election process.

Today, Rock The Vote opens voting houses in Minecraft to allow young Americans to learn how to vote and experience voting for the first time. The players won't vote for the candidates, but on 10 of the most important issues driving the current political conversation; gun laws, criminal justice reform, healthcare access, climate change, racial equality, education system, immigration, job stability, student loans, and combating corruption.

The Minecraft world simulates many of the same steps voters in real life go through, from registering to casting a ballot. The results of the votes cast by young people in Minecraft will then be shared to the public, beginning on October 30th until Election Day.

Rock the Vote partnered with creative ally Sid Lee to develop this experience, which is all part of Rock the Vote's continued effort to reach and educate young Americans on the voting process and the importance of being an active participant in our democracy. While youth voter turnout is on the rise, and Rock the Vote has seen record registration numbers across its platform this year, the voting block still votes in lower numbers than older Americans. This isn't due to apathy, but oftentimes lack of education on how the voting process works.

"With Election Season underway, we're thrilled to announce a new project, Build the Vote, which aims to introduce future voters to the importance of voting and the voting process through the world of Minecraft," said Rock the Vote President and Executive Director Carolyn DeWitt. "For the past 30 years, Rock the Vote has been building the political power of young people by meeting them where they are through trusted messengers. We're continuing this work for the next generation at a time when they are hearing about the election, but are not yet eligible to vote so that when they do turn 18 and become eligible they are more prepared to participate in our democracy."

"For many young and future voters, the voting process can be seen as intimidating and complicated. We wanted to find a creative way to educate and empower these voters with a playful approach, in a universe they already engage in," said Jonathan Lavoie, ACD at Sid Lee. David Allard, ACD at Sid Lee added that "with millions of members of younger generations already playing Minecraft each month, we thought it would be the perfect platform for them to learn without it feeling like a chore. By 'Minecraftizing' the electoral process, we're showing that video games and other platforms can become tools to serve bigger purposes, including our civic responsibilities"

Going into an environment, like Minecraft, where so many young Americans are, provides an ideal opportunity for Rock the Vote to allow those under 18 to experience the process of voting and to remind those who can vote for the first time how to cast their ballot leading up to Election Day.

To reach as many future voters as possible, the Build the Vote voting house is available to players on the Build the Vote server but also on other popular Minecraft servers among the younger generations.

