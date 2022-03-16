"Rock Your Midlife" From Dr. Ellen Albertson, The Midlife Whisperer™, Wins 3 Prestigious Indie Literary Awards

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Your Midlife has won three Reader Views Literary Awards – A silver award for self-help, a silver for body/mind/spirit and a bronze for health and fitness. The Reader Views awards program is recognized industry-wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Reader Views' managing editor Sheri Hoyte says, "Whatever stage of midlife you are at, you'll want to grab a copy of this gem.... Albertson, The Midlife Whisperer ... had me at 'hello,' coaxing the reader into letting go of the old 'not enough' beliefs to make room for what could be the most magnificent phase of your life."

Adds Dr. Ellen Albertson, "I am thrilled and honored that my book, Rock Your Midlife: 7 Steps to Transform Yourself and Make Your Next Chapter Your Best Chapter, has received this recognition. I hope the awards will enable more people to find the book and use it to change their lives."

Dr. Ellen continued, "Rock Your Midlife is a much-needed guide to help women navigate and thrive through the transformation to midlife. Over 2 million U.S. women enter menopause annually, and more than 6 million women worldwide. Whether it's weight gain, sedentary living, depression, isolation, or midlife burnout, Rock Your Midlife provides solid and transformational tools and techniques to help women transform who they are and how they live."

Dr. Ellen says we can outsmart and change our brains. Scientists used to think that the brain did not change once we reached adulthood. We now know that the brain experiences neuroplasticity, which means our brain grows, changes and develops throughout our lifetime. Dr. Ellen suggests that midlife is the best time of life if you know the seven steps to thrive:

Know yourself Love yourself Energize yourself Reprogram your brain Empower yourself Rehab your relationships Enlighten yourself

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 8 women between 40 and 59 have depression. A U-shaped happiness curve shows that people in 132 countries are unhappiest from age 47 to 48. Dr. Ellen teaches women how to make the most of their upswing in health and wellness from getting more protein to recognizing when they need help for depression.

"I coach women how to shift their energetic vibration so they feel and look great and attract what they truly want," says Dr. Ellen. "My goal is for women to become authentic, follow their hearts, and create something amazing in their lives that generates joy and vivacity."

Body image is Dr. Ellen's area of published research. She says the fastest way to reverse body dissatisfaction and change body image isn't changing your body or mind, it's practicing self-compassion.

About Dr. Ellen, The Midlife Whisperer™

Dr. Ellen is a psychologist, registered dietician, national board-certified health and wellness coach, Reiki master, and mindful self-compassion teacher. She helps women transform themselves so they have the energy, confidence and clarity to make midlife their best chapter. An author, inspirational speaker and expert on women's well-being, Dr. Ellen has appeared on Extra, the Food Network and NBC World News and has been quoted in Psychology Today, Eating Well and USA Today. She has written five books and articles for SELF, Better Homes & Gardens and Good Housekeeping. Dr. Ellen brings over 25 years of counseling, coaching and healing experience to her holistic practice and transformational work. She lives on the Champlain Islands of Vermont with her high-tech, raw-food loving partner Ken and her tree-climbing Border Collie Rosie.

