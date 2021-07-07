Rockanova Reality Show Winner, Malisa J, Found Her Home With Tango Live

Due to Tango's simple monetization system, artists can earn for themselves. Anytime, anywhere, and without the need for a middleman or a huge following. As a result, artists from all over the world call Tango home.

One of those artists is Malisa J, a well-known star from Malaysia who, like many musicians, sadly lost her income once she was forced to stop performing.

"I lost my job during this pandemic, I couldn't perform on stage anymore, so I went to my app store and found Tango! I think Tango is the best place for performers. I pay my bills from what I earn in the app!" says Malisa.

Recently, Malisa has become a Tango cheerleader, publishing her livestreams and inviting her friends to join her in the fun. Once Malaysia entered its 4th round of quarantine Malisa reached out to her band and convinced them to livestream with her. It was a huge success! The band has since gotten new exposure and a whole new revenue stream.

"My friend is paying his bills and helping his family with the money he makes from Tango. It's simply a blessing for us!"

In the digital world we knew up until today monetization was only possible after getting enough followers, likes, or supporters. Essentially, everything but the quality of your content was measured when it came to evaluating your worth.

Curious about this amazing platform? Simply download the Tango App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. For more updates, follow Tango on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tango Me

Tango is a leading global live streaming platform that empowers content creation, social connections, and fan monetization in real-time. Our vision is to bring a new creator economy to life, one that enables anyone to engage with their supporters live and earn money through micro-transactions. Launched in 2009 as the world's first video messenger app, and developing breakthrough video technologies ever since, Tango has garnered over 450 million downloads by users in over 190 countries. Tango is privately owned and is based in San Francisco.

