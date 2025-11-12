Rockbot Introduces the Rockbot Smart Amp -- the First All-in-One Media Player and Amplifier, Setting a New, Smarter Standard in A/V Solutions for Businesses

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbot, the leader in digital media solutions for brick-and-mortar businesses, today announced the launch of the Rockbot Smart Amp, the industry's first commercial-grade amplifier and media player built into a single, connected device. The Smart Amp gives businesses complete remote control, real-time visibility, and end-to-end management of their in-location audio—all from one centralized dashboard.

Introducing the Rockbot Smart Amp

With the Smart Amp, Rockbot is redefining what businesses can expect from their audio solutions, setting a higher bar for performance, visibility, and centralized control.

"For years, we've seen businesses struggle with challenges, disruptions, and costly service calls because their amplifiers, while industry standard, were still analog, stand-alone devices lacking any online visibility or smart, modern features," said Jon Cassell, COO of Rockbot. "The Rockbot Smart Amp changes all of that. We're very excited to introduce this new standard in A/V solutions and help businesses everywhere succeed with media in their real-world spaces."

The Rockbot Smart Amp combines Rockbot's flagship Media Player, featuring the BrightSign(R) Built-In system-on-a-chip solution, with a powerful 250W amplifier. This combination unlocks new capabilities for customers, such as the ability to monitor device performance and playback, see speaker connections, and schedule volume levels throughout the day with Rockbot's Smart Volume technology, all in real time.

The Smart Amp is ideal for businesses in all industries who are either adding locations, or who are simply tired of having to frequently service amplifiers due to staff error. In addition, the amp fills a gap for A/V integrators looking for a more streamlined, modernized audio solution for their customers.

The Smart Amp device itself is designed for simplicity and reliability, with:

Tamper-proof, dial-free hardware that prevents accidental disruptions

that prevents accidental disruptions Rack-mount-ready, plug-and-play installation for fast setup

for fast setup Consistent, high-quality sound that fills even large spaces

"We're excited to be part of another breakthrough audio solution that combines the strengths of Rockbot and BrightSign," said Misty Chalk, VP of Sales, Americas at BrightSign. "By integrating BrightSign Built-In directly into the amplifier, Rockbot has created a product that redefines simplicity and performance in commercial audio."

Early adopters are already seeing results:

" As a multi-location franchise operator, the headaches caused by having to regularly address amplifier issues and failures were a constant problem," said Derek Petersen, Field IT Manager at Desert De Oro, a Yum Brands franchisee with hundreds of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC locations. "Rockbot delivered a smart, hospitality-ready solution and we're proud to be the first to implement this cutting-edge device, which simplifies our operations and enhances ambience for our guests."

The Rockbot Smart Amp is the newest addition to Rockbot's growing ecosystem of smart, connected media solutions—designed to make in-location experiences simpler, more connected, and more engaging for businesses of all sizes.

About Rockbot:

Since its inception, Rockbot has been an innovator and leader in digital media for brick-and-mortar businesses across all industries, including restaurants, retailers, fitness, education, and more. Providing streaming music, digital signage, in-store retail media, and streaming TV solutions, the Rockbot platform enables customers to create and deliver the broadest range of digital media, from class schedules to menu boards, marketing solutions, entertainment and more. Rockbot's unified media platform is built to scale, providing the same power, control, and ease to a single-location business as the largest nationwide brands.

To learn more about the Rockbot Smart Amp, please visit https://rockbot.com/hardware/smart-amp.

SOURCE Rockbot