Rockbot Named on Built In's 2025 Best Places to Work Lists

Rockbot secures top spots in national and local rankings, celebrating excellence in company culture and employee satisfaction.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbot , a leading provider of omnichannel media solutions for brick-and-mortar businesses, announces its recognition in Built In's 2025 Best Places to Work awards. This annual program celebrates tech companies that excel in cultivating exceptional workplace culture and offering competitive compensation and benefits.

Rockbot has been honored in 6 categories at the national and local levels, including:

U.S. Best Startups to Work For

U.S. Best Places to Work

San Francisco, CA Best Midsize Companies to Work For

Best Midsize Companies to Work For San Francisco, CA Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work Remote Best Midsize Companies to Work For

Remote Best Places to Work

"This recognition truly reflects the essence of our company—our people," said Kathleen Prior Louis, VP of People & Culture at Rockbot. "We work hard to foster a workplace that celebrates collaboration, embraces innovation, and prioritizes the well-being of our team. This achievement represents a collective success, showcasing the passion and dedication of every employee at Rockbot."

The Best Places to Work awards program is unique in its methodology. It uses an algorithm to evaluate companies based on their compensation packages, total rewards, and culture programs, as presented through Built In's Company Profiles.

Rockbot is a multiproduct media platform that enhances in-location customer experiences with its solutions in music, TV, digital signage, retail media, and advertising. The company's commitment to enriching business experiences with advanced media technology is made possible by its vibrant workplace culture, which fosters creativity and collaboration among its team members.

"As Rockbot grows, we are dedicated to cultivating a culture that empowers our team and inspires them to deliver their best work," said Garrett Dodge, CEO and co-founder of Rockbot. "We are proud to see our efforts recognized and look forward to building on this momentum in 2025 and beyond."

About Rockbot:

Rockbot is an omnichannel media platform committed to elevating customer and employee experiences while fostering stronger connections in real-world spaces. Rockbot addresses the challenges businesses face in media management with integrated solutions spanning music, TV, digital signage, retail media, and advertising. Its mission is to enrich on-premise experiences with media technology, where every interaction is elevated and memorable.

About Built In:

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

