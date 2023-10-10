Rockbot's Acquisition of Nerdy Bunny Aims to Redefine Experiential Retail

Media in retail expert Rockbot acquires Nerdy Bunny to optimize customer engagement and meet the evolving demands of the market.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbot , a multiproduct media platform that creates enhanced in-location customer experiences, announced the acquisition of Nerdy Bunny , an interactive signage and retail display solutions platform. This strategic endeavor brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision of redefining the future of the in-store retail environment.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Rockbot and supercharge our mission of helping retailers innovate, solve complex challenges, and bring ambitious customer experiences to life," Nerdy Bunny CEO Itai Ben-Gal says.

Nerdy Bunny brings a wealth of specialized knowledge in experiential retail and a background in solving complex media and audio-visual problems. The partnership strengthens Rockbot's offering to retailers, brands, and other customers looking to create interactive merchandising and demo experiences.

"The Nerdy Bunny team has been leaders in leveraging technology to enhance experiential retail environments for over a decade. From merchandising electronics to changing the way we shop, they are experts in the intersection of customers and the retail experience," says Garrett Dodge, CEO and co-founder of Rockbot.

Retailers today seek a simpler, more turnkey approach to delivering engaging and interactive merchandising experiences, like seamless in-store digital displays, audio and TV demo experiences, and virtual shopping assistants. This acquisition enhances Rockbot's ability to meet these needs while broadening the Nerdy Bunny reporting and retail media ad-serving solutions.

With Nerdy Bunny's expertise in experiential retail solutions and custom technology and media innovation services, Rockbot is now poised to bring never-before-seen media experiences to life. The partnership will also extend its reach to serve Nerdy Bunny's customers.

Rockbot is the only platform that unifies the full range of in-store media in a single CMS, giving businesses simplified control, billing, user, and device management. The new partnership aligns with its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enrich the shopper's journey and path to purchase. Nerdy Bunny offers an industry-leading TV merchandising solution with interactive features, size visualization, robust analytics, and now, with Rockbot, a library of content and retail media advertising capabilities. This collaboration will bring value to retailers seeking to enhance customer engagement and drive sales.

"We're beyond excited to welcome the Nerdy Bunny team into the Rockbot organization and look forward to continuing to build best-in-class experiential media solutions for retailers everywhere," Dodge says.

About Rockbot:

Rockbot is a multiproduct media platform committed to elevating customer experiences and fostering stronger connections in real-world spaces. Rockbot addresses the challenges faced by businesses in media management with integrated solutions spanning music, TV, digital signage, and retail media advertising. Its mission is to enrich on-premise retail experiences with media technology, where every interaction is elevated and memorable.

About Nerdy Bunny:

Nerdy Bunny is dedicated to revolutionizing the retail industry by delivering innovative digital products and customer experiences. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Nerdy Bunny specializes in crafting engaging, dynamic, and stable solutions tailored to the demands of the modern retail landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact Madeline Knapp at [email protected].

SOURCE Rockbot