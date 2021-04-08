RockBottomGolf.com Tees Up Flagship Retail Store at Chili Country Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TGIB Marketing, Inc., parent company to Rock Bottom Golf (RockBottomGolf.com), has announced the opening of their flagship retail location with the purchase of Chili Country Club, located on Rochester, New York's west side. After 20+ years of online-only retail, the acquisition will allow Rock Bottom Golf to offer the same great deals and services to their customers in person.

RockBottomGolf.com Launches Their Flagship Pro Shop At Chili Country Club

"Growing up in the area, this is a dream come true for me," stated Tom Rath, Founder and CEO of Rock Bottom Golf. "I worked at Chili Country Club as a kid, and the experiences I had there are part of the reason I started Rock Bottom Golf Now I get to share this amazing place with a whole new generation of golfers."

The Chili Country Club pro shop has been completely remodeled in order to offer customers the same shopping experience they can find at RockBottomGolf.com, as well as expanded services such as club fittings and regripping. The pro shop has also been upgraded with a state-of-the-art golf Foresight GC Quad simulator experience.

The course is also going through renovations and aims to become more family-friendly while providing appropriate degrees of difficulty to players of all ages and skill levels. The course will remain public and continue to provide fair and affordable green fees.

About TGIB Marketing, Inc.:

TGIB Marketing, Inc. is the parent company for RockBottomGolf.com and is included in the Internet Retailer Top 500 Guide. Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y. with its distribution center located in Suffolk, Va., RockBottomGolf.com is one of the largest Internet golf sites in the world. It offers a wide variety of name-brand golf merchandise including: Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway, Cobra, Mizuno, Cleveland and more.

Rock Bottom Golf prides itself on bringing the guaranteed lowest prices and great service to its customers. Founded in 2000 by Tom Rath, the Rock Bottom Golf team uses their education and past work experience in technology, engineering, and finance to make their systems and processes as efficient as possible.

