Rockbridge Growth Equity Announces Sale of CheckedUp to Providence Equity Partners

Under Rockbridge's Ownership, CheckedUp Expanded Digital Reach and Solidified Its Position as a Differentiated Point-of-Care Network

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbridge Growth Equity ("Rockbridge"), a partnership-oriented middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has agreed to sell CheckedUp, a specialty point-of-care education and engagement platform, to Providence Equity Partners ("Providence"). Varsity Healthcare Partners ("Varsity"), a private equity firm focused on healthcare services, will join as a strategic minority investor, alongside the management team, who will continue to lead the company.

Founded in 2012, CheckedUp is a specialty point-of-care education and engagement platform connecting patients, healthcare providers, and life sciences companies within the clinical environment. The company delivers clinically aligned education and brand content through a proprietary digital network of waiting-room televisions and interactive exam-room wallboards.

Since partnering with CheckedUp in December 2021, Rockbridge Growth Equity has served as a strategic catalyst for the company's market expansion, capitalizing on capital deployment, technology infrastructure investments, and transformative M&A to accelerate its growth footprint. In October 2022, Rockbridge backed CheckedUp in acquiring Health Media Network (HMN), creating a unified point-of-care digital ecosystem across high-value specialty health categories while bolstering the company's product roadmap, enterprise relationships, and digital-out-of-home media capabilities across North America. Today, CheckedUp reaches more than 17,000 specialty healthcare providers across high-value care environments and works with the majority of the top 40 pharmaceutical manufacturers.

"Partnering with CheckedUp's current management team allowed us to execute our growth playbook in full force," said Brian Hermelin, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Rockbridge. "By combining strategic capital, digital expansion, and the transformative acquisition of Health Media Network, we scaled CheckedUp into a differentiated specialty point-of-care network. We are proud to have supported CheckedUp through this phase of growth and expansion, and we believe Providence and Varsity are ideal partners to support the company in its next chapter."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor, Greenberg Traurig and Honigman served as legal counsel to CheckedUp. Debevoise & Plimpton served as legal counsel and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo served as regulatory counsel to Providence and Varsity.

About CheckedUp

CheckedUp is a leading healthcare media company operating at the specialty point of care, connecting patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies within high-value specialty care environments. Founded by physicians for physicians and their patients, CheckedUp delivers clinically relevant education and brand content through a proprietary, fully digital network across specialty care environments.

Purpose-built for the unique needs of healthcare, CheckedUp combines clinical relevance, technology, data and trusted measurement to enable meaningful engagement where care is delivered, and healthcare decisions are made. Building on its healthcare expertise and Providence's deep experience across media and technology, CheckedUp is positioned to accelerate the evolution of point of care as a more strategic, measurable and accountable healthcare media channel.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a middle-market private equity firm committed to helping both founder-operated and established companies accelerate growth and build long-term, sustainable value. Rockbridge combines the flexibility of a financial sponsor with the benefits of a strategic partnership by leveraging the firm's relationship with the Rock Family of Companies, which provides access to industry and functional expertise. Rockbridge has regulatory assets under management of over $1.8 billion across its target sectors: e-Commerce and Marketing Services, Financial Services and Fintech, Tech-Enabled Products and Services, and Digital Media. For more information, please visit www.rbequity.com.

Media Contact for Rockbridge:

Christina Maldonado

LLYC

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockbridge Growth Equity