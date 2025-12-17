Rockbridge Growth Equity-backed ProSites Acquires GeniusVets, Creating a Comprehensive Veterinary Marketing Platform under its LifeLearn Brand

LifeLearn offers a full suite of website creation, digital marketing, client communications and education, and veterinary events management solutions

DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockbridge Growth Equity ("Rockbridge"), a partnership-oriented middle market private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company ProSites Inc., a provider of marketing and website services for dental, veterinary, accounting, and legal practices, has acquired GeniusVets, a veterinary marketing and engagement company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ProSites will combine GeniusVets with its LifeLearn brand, which offers digital marketing and client communication solutions for veterinary practices. The combined business will serve clients across the country and expand the platform to serve practices of every size and budget.

"As demand for veterinary services continues to rise, so has the need for better communications and marketing tools designed specifically with vets in mind," said Spencer Hughes, Principal at Rockbridge. "Bringing the advanced digital marketing tools of GeniusVets into LifeLearn's comprehensive AI-enabled digital marketing platform allows veterinarians to easily take control of their marketing campaigns and reach customers on multiple levels. Rockbridge is proud to support the continued growth and evolution of ProSites and LifeLearn."

"We are excited to welcome the GeniusVets team to the ProSites and LifeLearn family as we continue to innovate and offer our clients the latest technology and AI tools," said Dave Rutan, CEO of ProSites. "Our focus is on measurable outcomes, clear value, and solutions that support animal health providers to deliver their services to the communities they serve."

Honigman served as legal advisor, Copper Run Capital served as financial advisor, and Lane Four Capital Partners served as debt advisor to ProSites and Rockbridge on the transaction. NXT Capital and Manulife provided financing for the transaction. Snell & Wilmer was the legal advisor and 733 Park was the financial advisor to GeniusVets on the transaction.

About LifeLearn, Inc.

LifeLearn provides digital marketing and client communication solutions for veterinary practices, including websites, search marketing, social media management, automated communications, educational content, and AI-powered chat. Learn more at www.lifelearn.com.

About GeniusVets

GeniusVets is a veterinary marketing and engagement company focused on improving pet health by connecting pet owners with trusted veterinarians and reliable, vet-authored information. GeniusVets equips independent practices with tools and content that helps to both strengthen client relationships and support sustainable growth. Learn more at www.geniusvets.com.

About ProSites

ProSites offers digital marketing and patient engagement solutions—including websites, dental SEO, paid ad solutions, review management, insurance verification, and more—to fill your schedule, reduce administrative work, and boost referrals—all with minimal effort from you, regardless of your dental specialty or career stage. Learn more at www.prosites.com.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a middle-market private equity firm committed to helping both founder-operated and established companies accelerate growth and build long-term, sustainable value. Rockbridge combines the flexibility of a financial sponsor with the benefits of a strategic partnership by leveraging the firm's relationship with the Rock Family of Companies, which provides access to industry and functional expertise. Rockbridge has regulatory assets under management of over $1.7 billion across its target sectors: e-Commerce and Marketing Services, Financial Services and Fintech, Tech-Enabled Products and Services, and Digital Media. For more information, please visit www.rbequity.com.

