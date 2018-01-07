Rockchip Released Its First AI Processor RK3399Pro -- NPU Performance up to 2.4TOPs

RK3399Pro AI processor with superior general computing performance adopts big.LITTLE CPU, Dual-core Cortex-A72 and Quad-core Cortex-A53, showing technical leadership in whole performance and power consumption. The Quad-core ARM high-end Mali-T860 GPU which integrates more bandwidth compression techniques shows excellent overall performance.

RK3399Pro AI processor has high expansion capability, such as: supporting dual Type-C interfaces; dual ISPs (each channel supporting a maximum 13 mega pixels); supporting 4096x2160 display output; supporting 8-channel digital microphone arrays input. With respect to software, RK3399Pro supports numerous APIs (Application Program Interface), including OpenGL ES 1.x/2.x/3.1/3.2, Vulkan 1.0, OpenCL 1.1/1.2, RenderScript etc.

RK3399Pro with super AI computing performance is Rockchip's first AI processor by adopting CPU+GPU+NPU hardware structure. Its integrated NPU (Neural Network Processing Unit) incorporates Rockchip's technology in fields of vision, voice processing and deep learning etc. Compared to traditional solution, the computing performance of typical deep neural network Inception V3, ResNet34 and VGG16 models on RK3399Pro is better and improved nearly hundred times.

Three important features of Rockchip RK3399Pro AI solution:

High performance AI hardware

RK3399Pro adopted exclusive AI hardware design. Its NPU computing performance reaches 2.4TOPs, and indexes of both high performance and low consumption keep ahead: the performance is 150% higher than other same type NPU processor; the power consumption is less than 1%, comparing with other solutions adopting GPU as AI computing unit.



RK3399Pro NPU supports 8bit and 16bit and is compatible with various AI software frameworks. Existing AI interfaces support OpenVX and TensorFlow Lite/AndroidNN API; AI software tools support the importing, mapping and optimizing of Caffe/TensorFlow model.



Rockchip provides one-stop AI solution based on RK3399Pro, including hardware reference design and SDK. The solution can increase the AI products R&D speed of global developers and greatly reduce product launch time. It can significantly improve the speed of AI product development for global developers and greatly shorten time to market.

"The age of AI has come. As a global SoC manufacturer in China, we have the market layout of AI for many years. RK3399Pro is Rockchip's first processor which integrates AI hardware. Its platform can be rapid MP for commercial." Chen Feng, the Global Vice President of Rockchip, said, "With super 2.4TOPs performance, low power consumption and abundant interfaces, this product is applicable to various AI application fields such as intelligent drive, image recognition, security monitoring, drones and voice recognition."

The release of Rockchip RK3399Pro has a great influence on global industry chain. It will greatly lower the threshold of innovation and mass production for commercial for AI industry, and accelerate the overall popularization of AI with higher performance and lower power consumption features.

