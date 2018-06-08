Rockcliffe University Consortium Conference to Return to San Francisco on November 9-10, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Rockcliffe University Consortium Conference 'The Future Present' is happening November 9-10, 2018 at the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, California. Educators registering for the conference can expect hands-on and networking opportunities, unique learning through experiential activities augmented with technology, all amidst a showcase of tools and strategies for designing learning in a digital age.

Unlike other conferences, The Future Present will offer registrants a different lens from which to view San Francisco's historic Fort Mason Center, the famous Fisherman's Wharf, Golden Gate Park, and the California Museum of Sciences with an augmented reality game. Through the use of technology, imagination, and reality, the Rockcliffe University Consortium Conference peeks into the future to showcase how technology can be applied towards curriculum development in ways that are practical, affordable, and scalable.

"Over the past 10 years we have proven the value of attending conferences virtually," said Kevin Feenan, President, Rockcliffe University Consortium. "Now, it's time to redefine how in-person conferences should differentiate themselves by blending the best that experiential learning and technology have to offer."

If you missed the initial call for proposals, there is still time to become an active presenter in this year's program by submitting a virtual infographic and becoming a sponsor by August 15, 2018.

Educators, educational designers, and technologists should not miss the opportunity to register and attend this year's inaugural kick-off of this new approach to learning about education and technology. Early Bird Registration ends June 17, 2018. Register early and save $50! Registration closes August 31, 2018.

To find out more, or to register, please visit the conference website at https://rucc.confcenter.org/2018futurepresent/.

About the Organization. Rockcliffe University Consortium is an online organization dedicated to the advancement of technology in education. Rockcliffe's uniqueness is in how we make use of accessible technology to support adult learner education that is affordable on a teacher's salary, and scalable on a student's budget. Our goal is to provide a supportive environment which allows anyone with an interest in education, and being of service to others, to prototype new ideas and new innovations necessary for understanding the digital literacy skills for a digital future. To find out more, please visit https://urockcliffe.com.

