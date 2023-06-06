Rockefeller Center Achieves Prestigious Fitwel® Healthy Building Certification

The iconic Tishman Speyer campus exemplifies how the built environment can maximize physical, mental, and social health

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitwel and Tishman Speyer announced today that Rockefeller Center, one of the world's most iconic landmarks, has received the prestigious Fitwel® Healthy Building Certification. This achievement underscores Tishman Speyer and Rockefeller Center's commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of its customers, visitors, and surrounding community.

Originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), Fitwel is the leading healthy building certification used by top real estate companies across the globe to ensure their assets are designed and operated to positively impact the health, productivity, and satisfaction of residents, employees, and tenants. The Fitwel Standard translates the global public health evidence base into practical, implementable design and operational strategies and guidelines to be used at the building level, community level and at scale.

"We are honored to have been awarded the Fitwel Healthy Building Certification. Fitwel's commitment to encouraging health and productivity through the design and operation of buildings goes hand in hand with Tishman Speyer's desire to create beautiful spaces that foster a sense of community and well-being for our customers and their employees," said EB Kelly, Head of Rockefeller Center, and Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer.

The Fitwel Certification process involves a comprehensive assessment that evaluates a building's design and operational strategies across a range of health-focused criteria. Rockefeller Center successfully implemented various measures including indoor air quality, outdoor spaces such as parks and gardens, walkability, bikeability, access to healthy food options, and community engagement. These initiatives contribute to creating a healthier and more productive environment for all.

"Tishman Speyer, one of the founding members of Fitwel's Leadership Advisory board and the first company to commit to using Fitwel across their global portfolio of assets, is a pioneering industry leader when it comes to prioritizing people-centric places," says Joanna Frank, CEO of the Center for Active Design, the operator of Fitwel. "We are delighted to announce that Rockefeller Center has achieved Fitwel Certification, and we are proud to have our own offices there as well."

To date, Tishman Speyer has certified a total of 25 buildings and was one of the first Fitwel partners to develop and pilot what is now the Commercial & Industrial scorecard used for the Rockefeller Center Certification. This further reinforces Rockefeller Center's role as a global model for the integration of wellness, sustainability, and historic preservation. Its iconic architecture and vibrant public spaces harmoniously merge with cutting-edge practices to foster occupant health, community engagement, and overall well-being. Tishman Speyer's sustainability team will also support customers looking to certify their own interior space through Fitwel by assisting with the application and process.

Rockefeller Center invites the public to experience the positive impact of this certification firsthand. Visitors can enjoy the enhanced indoor and outdoor environment, improved amenities, and well-being initiatives that make Rockefeller Center a standout destination for both work and leisure.

About Fitwel

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all®. Generated by expert analysis of over 7,000 academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future through a standard that empowers a wide range of professionals, including building owners, designers, and facility managers, to enhance occupant health and productivity through targeted improvements. Fitwel is a joint initiative of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the General Services Administration. To learn more about Fitwel, visit www.fitwel.org .

About Tishman Speyer

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 33 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 531 properties, totaling 221 million square feet, with a combined value of approximately $130 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco. To learn more, visit tishmanspeyer.com .

Media Contact:

Kate Laursen

2036105879

[email protected]

SOURCE Fitwel