Rockefeller Foundation and Center for Civic Futures Launch 'AI Readiness Project' to Build State Capacity for Responsible AI

AI Readiness Project to include first-of-its-kind 'Government AI Knowledge Hub', expanded

convenings, and new pilot efforts for all 50 U.S. states, territories, and Tribal Nations

BALTIMORE and NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the first-ever Big Bets for America convening in Oklahoma City, The Rockefeller Foundation and Center for Civic Futures (CCF) today announced the launch of the AI Readiness Project, a national initiative designed to help governments build the capacity, confidence, and shared infrastructure they need to use artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly in public service.

As AI technologies begin to influence how states deliver benefits, manage data, and interact with residents, many public officials need to make complex decisions about integrating AI into their systems and processes, even as they have limited resources and peer networks available to them. The AI Readiness Project addresses this gap by expanding CCF's State Chief AI Officer Community of Practice, a nonpartisan and trusted space where state, territorial, and Tribal government leaders collaborate, share lessons, and co-develop tools to guide responsible AI use.

New AI Readiness Project to help governments build capacity, confidence and shared infrastructure for responsible AI use Post this

"AI is moving faster than any previous wave of innovation, and governments are being asked to make consequential decisions that will affect people's lives for generations," saidCass Madison, Executive Director of Center for Civic Futures. "Our goal isn't just to keep up with AI. It's to make sure it helps government work better for people. This initiative helps leaders separate hype from reality, share what they're learning, and apply AI responsibly, with public trust at the center."

Over the past year, CCF has convened AI advisors and technology leaders from more than 30 states through regular virtual meetings and in-person gatherings. With support from The Rockefeller Foundation, the AI Readiness Project will now expand its reach, offering critical capabilities and insights to all 50 U.S. states, territories, and Tribal Nations. This shared infrastructure will support new pilots to responsibly bring AI into public service, launch a first-of-its-kind knowledge hub in 2026, and host workshops and signature convenings to advance the adoption of best practices across the United States.

The AI Readiness Project pilots will give states, territories, and Tribal Nations a structured, low-risk environment to test new approaches, evaluate outcomes, and share what works across jurisdictions, helping ensure that the latest technological innovations strengthen public systems, rather than disrupt them. Insights from these experiments will feed directly into shared frameworks, policy templates, and model practices developed through the community.

"AI has the potential to make government faster, fairer, and more responsive, but only if it's built and deployed with public trust at the center," saidDr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. "The Rockefeller Foundation is proud to work with Center for Civic Futures to help state, Tribal, and territorial governments harness this technology responsibly. By building shared infrastructure and supporting real-world experimentation, we can ensure innovation strengthens—rather than undermines—people's confidence in the systems that serve them."

Through the AI Readiness Project, participating state, territory, and Tribal Nation leaders will take part in ongoing working groups, cross-state learning exchanges, and the creation of shared resources such as evaluation frameworks and procurement templates. These efforts will culminate in the launch of a State AI Knowledge Hub in 2026, a public repository of lessons, case studies, and tools designed to help governments at every stage of readiness.

AI is rapidly being integrated into the everyday work of government, from eligibility systems and licensing to workforce programs. But without coordination and shared learning, progress risks becoming fragmented, leading to inconsistent practices and duplicated efforts. While many states have begun using AI in government, most are still in early stages of readiness. The AI Readiness Project helps close this gap by giving states a structure for collaboration and a trusted network to learn from each other in real time.

Key components of the AI Readiness Project include:

National Network Expansion: Grow participation from 30+ states to all 50 states, territories, and Tribal Nations by 2026.





Grow participation from 30+ states to all 50 states, territories, and Tribal Nations by 2026. Real-World Experimentation: Support at least ten state-level pilots in 2026 to test responsible AI applications — partnering with states to identify high-impact use cases, such as updating legacy code and monitoring AI systems — and share lessons with the broader community.





Support at least ten state-level pilots in 2026 to test responsible AI applications — partnering with states to identify high-impact use cases, such as updating legacy code and monitoring AI systems — and share lessons with the broader community. Monthly Working Groups: Facilitate cross-state learning and development of practical tools in areas such as agentic AI, workforce impacts, and evaluation.





Facilitate cross-state learning and development of practical tools in areas such as agentic AI, workforce impacts, and evaluation. Government AI Knowledge Hub (launching 2026): Open repository for frameworks, policies, and case studies that help governments implement AI responsibly.





Open repository for frameworks, policies, and case studies that help governments implement AI responsibly. Workshops and Convenings: Host nonpartisan gatherings that foster shared learning, coordination, and capacity building across states.

The AI Readiness Project is already managing three national working groups, focusing on the most immediate priorities identified by state, territory, and Tribal Nation leaders:

Agentic AI: Establishing practical guardrails and guidance to help governments adopt emerging AI systems safely and confidently.



AI & Workforce Policy: Examining how AI is reshaping the public-sector workforce and identifying strategies to respond proactively.



AI Evaluation & Monitoring: Developing shared frameworks to assess performance, mitigate bias, and strengthen accountability.

"This work is nonpartisan and government-led," Madison said. "Leaders from across the political spectrum share a common goal: making government work better for people."

The AI Readiness Project builds on CCF's ongoing work to convene state, territorial, and Tribal government leaders through monthly online forums and in-person gatherings, including their work to support Health and Human Services leaders across the country. CCF has also been working with the National Governors Association, collaborating on convenings, sharing best practices, and equipping members with knowledge and insights to meet the moment.

Drawing on its long history of harnessing technological innovations to advance progress for people, The Rockefeller Foundation has been an early proponent of using artificial intelligence to address some of the most intractable problems both here in the United States and around the world. In fact, the term "artificial intelligence" was coined in a 1956 five-week Dartmouth conference that was funded by The Rockefeller Foundation. As AI continues to develop at breakneck speed, The Rockefeller Foundation's investments, which combined equal more than $18 million today, have helped: BlueConduit map and remediate thousands of miles of lead pipes in the United States, starting in Flint, Michigan; Atlas AI accelerate economic development and promote resilient infrastructure across sub-Saharan Africa; Dengue.AI strengthen cities' resilience to health epidemics, and Digital Green boost farmer outputs across Africa and South Asia.

About Center for Civic Futures

Center for Civic Futures (CCF) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit fiscally sponsored project of the Digital Harbor Foundation. CCF equips government leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to leverage emerging technology responsibly, govern effectively, and deliver services that work well for everyone. CCF convenes leaders, funds applied R&D, and co-develops practical resources to help governments separate hype from reality and safeguard the public interest in an era of rapid technological change. For more information, visit https://centerforcivicfutures.org .

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity in food, health, energy, and finance, including through our public charity, RF Catalytic Capital (RFCC). For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn and LinkedIn @the-rockefeller-foundation .

SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation