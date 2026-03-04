Rockefeller Foundation Announces 2026 Bellagio Center Residencies and Opens Call for 2027

2026 class joins more than 5,000 changemakers from more than 140 countries making an impact in communities around the world since 1959

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Foundation today announced that 87 leaders from six continents are joining the Bellagio Center Residency Program's 2026 Class, and it opened a call for applications for 2027 residencies with a deadline of March 20, 2026, 5:00pm EST. Representing a range of critical expertise and professional backgrounds, the 2026 Class joins a program that has hosted more than 5,000 trailblazers and changemakers from more than 140 countries, including 18 Nobel Laureates, since 1959. The Rockefeller Foundation's Bellagio Center Residency offers a combination of uninterrupted work time in a unique environment, alongside the opportunity for collaboration and interdisciplinary exchange. Participants are connected to a global network of alumni, all of whom have demonstrated a commitment to creating lasting impact in their communities and around the world.

"The 2026 Bellagio Center residents represent the breadth and depth of leadership needed to address our most pressing global challenges and help communities flourish," said Natalye Paquin, Chief Operating Officer at The Rockefeller Foundation. "From health innovators to pioneering scientists and thought leaders reimagining what's possible, these changemakers' time at Bellagio will advance transformative work that will resonate for generations."

For nearly 70 years, the Bellagio Center Residency Program has brought global leaders together to connect, collaborate, and create breakthrough solutions that change the world. During this time, The Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Center has hosted some of the most innovative, bold, and committed leaders of our time, including economists Amartya Sen and Milton Friedman, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa Dikgang Moseneke, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, renowned author Maya Angelou, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, and many more.

The 2026 class will advance critical work across multiple disciplines:

Transforming Food Systems: Residents will explore projects to address hunger and planetary health, focusing on fostering sustainable, equitable food systems.





Reimagining Health: Residents will develop strategies to build resilient health systems and reinvent technologies critical to global wellbeing.





Advancing Economic Opportunity: Residents will create frameworks to advance equitable economic growth, workforce transformation, and sustainable investment.





Advancing Climate Solutions: Residents will work on projects to accelerate climate action, integrating science, indigenous knowledge, and innovative policy.





Shaping the AI and Technology Landscape: Residents will explore AI development that prioritizes human connection, equity, and social good.





Strengthening Democracy and Civic Engagement: Residents will develop strategies to strengthen democratic institutions and foster inclusive civic participation.





Residents will develop strategies to strengthen democratic institutions and foster inclusive civic participation. Amplifying Voices Through Art and Storytelling: Artists, writers, and other creatives will create works that challenge assumptions, preserve cultural heritage, and inspire global dialogue.

"Each year, we are humbled by the caliber of leaders who come to Bellagio—and the 2026 class is no exception," said Eason Jordan, Senior Vice President for Connected Leaders at The Rockefeller Foundation. "These residents are not just advancing their individual projects; they're building bridges across disciplines, geographies, and perspectives, and building solutions that will shape our collective future."

The full list of 2026 Bellagio Center Residents include:

• Benjamin Abadiano • Xochitl Gonzalez • Robert Orr • Priya Agrawal • Arvind Gupta • Brent Orrell • Haven Allen • Chavonda Jacobs- • Deval Pandya • Mario Aquino Alves Young • Kavita Parmar • Scott Andes • Juan Carlos Jintiach • Maya Penn • Deborah N. Archer Arcos • Pradeep Prabhala • Selassie Atadika • Kevin Johnson • Summer Praetorius • Maria Athena • Hannah Jones • Ronit Ridberg Ballesteros • Lamia Joreige • Cassandra Robertson • Andrew Beebe • Tarun Khanna • Velia Vidal Romero • Nora Benavidez • Ciku Kimeria • Elyse Rosenblum • Gaia Bernstein • Sheelah Kolhatkar • Elisabeth Rosenthal • Kai Bird • Mitch Landrieu • Libby Roughead • Alistair Boxall • Jean Lee • Jagjeet Sareen • Donald Bundy • Susan Levine • Durreen Shahnaz • Scott Burns • Glen Jules Low • Brett Solomon • Dorian O. Burton • Mary Elizabeth • Dhuwarakha Sriram • Gabriel Carrasco- Magill • Andrew Steer Escobar • Fadji Zaouna Maina • Liesbet Steer • Alejandra Castillo • Daniel G. Maxwell • Antoinette Taus • Francesca Cavallo • Milana Mazaeva • Natalie Unterstell • Siddharth Chatterjee • Melissa McGill • Carlos A. Valencia- • Margaret Chon • Vikram Singh Mehta Hernadez • Julia Coffman • Lisa Messeri • Imraan Valodia • Jorge Correa • John (Mick) • Vanessa Vasquez • Molly Crockett Mulvaney • Ravi Venkatesan • Ibrahima Diouf • Sally Nuamah • Chris Vogliano • Rebecca Donner • Vongai Nyahunzvi • Barbara F. Walter • Brooke Erin Duffy • Terri Ochiagha • David B. Waters • Awa Farah • Tolu Olubunmi • Zoé Whitley • Daniel Fung • Ruth Khasaya • Shannon Yee • Henry Gonzalez Oniang'o



2027 Call for Applications:

Beginning today and through March 20, 2026, 5:00pm EST, The Rockefeller Foundation is accepting expressions of interest for residencies in 2027. Reflecting The Rockefeller Foundation's commitment to developing and delivering innovative solutions to global challenges, while investing in pioneering leaders, the 2027 Bellagio Center Residency Program is seeking expressions of interest that advance novel approaches, new knowledge, and art to inspire and transform systems and practices. Applications are encouraged from academics, artists, and practitioners working in any discipline or area of study. Projects can be based on any topic but must demonstrate clear social impact and charitable purpose. With its mission to promote the wellbeing of humanity since 1913, The Rockefeller Foundation is especially interested in projects in these areas:

Universal Energy Abundance

Food Systems and Nutrition

Economic Mobility

Health

Artificial Intelligence for Good

Catalytic Finance

Climate and Development

"For more than 65 years, The Bellagio Center has been a crucible for transformative ideas and lasting partnerships," said Sarah Geisenheimer, Vice President of Convenings & Networks at The Rockefeller Foundation. "We invite visionary leaders from around the world to apply and join this extraordinary community of changemakers committed to building a more equitable and sustainable future."

About The Rockefeller Foundation

Investing $30 billion over the last 113 years to promote the well-being of humanity, The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on unlikely partnerships and innovative solutions that deliver measurable results for people in the United States and around the world. We leverage scientific breakthroughs, artificial intelligence, and new technologies to make big bets across energy, food, health, and finance, including through our public charity, RF Catalytic Capital (RFCC). For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn, Instagram @rockefellerfdn, and LinkedIn @the-rockefeller-foundation.

