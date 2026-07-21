Rockefeller Foundation Commits $4 Million to America's Working Lands and Rural Prosperity in Partnership with Alder Point

With $4 million commitment from The Rockefeller Foundation, Alder Point Capital Management will bring more undermanaged land under responsible stewardship, partnering with local farmers, foresters, and operators to improve soil, water, and forest health while building stronger rural economies.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Foundation today announced a $4 million commitment to Alder Point Capital Management (Alder Point), which facilitates investments in climate-resilient U.S. farmland and timberland, aiming to generate measurable benefits for climate, biodiversity, and rural communities. Alder Point seeks to acquire high-quality, undermanaged properties and partners with local farmers, foresters, and operators to restore soil, water, and forest health. These land management improvements strengthen rural property value, environmental performance, and local economies.

"Land stewards are the backbone of rural communities," said Ghita Benabderrazik, Managing Director of Innovative Finance at The Rockefeller Foundation. "The Rockefeller Foundation values Alder Point's focus on working lands as a driver of rural opportunity and prosperity. Commitments aligned with local priorities can strengthen their capacity for sustainable regenerative land stewardship, fostering more resilient, resource-based economies for the long term."

The Rockefeller Foundation has long supported better land stewardship as an underleveraged opportunity for rural America. This $4 million investment reflects that legacy and continues that work, providing Alder Point with long-term, mission-aligned capital to strengthen climate, nature, water, and economic outcomes for rural communities. It also advances the Foundation's new Big Bet on Good Jobs for America, which aims to enable job creation and lift up distressed communities nationwide, recognizing that well-managed land creates lasting economic opportunity for the farmers, foresters, and rural workers who depend on it.

U.S. farmland and timberland sit at the center of many rural economies, shaping employment, local business activity, and long‑term community stability. Yet decades of extractive land management, underinvestment, and mounting climate stress have left many working landscapes less productive and more vulnerable to environmental and economic shocks. Addressing that requires a different approach to management on the ground: cover-cropping and rotational grazing on farms, selective harvest and replanting in forests, and investments in water systems and operational efficiency—changes that improve both the land's productivity and the livelihoods of the people working it.

"The ecological and economic case for this work is the same," said Jessamine Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Alder Point Capital Management. "When soils and watersheds are healthier, working lands are more productive and communities are more resilient. The Rockefeller Foundation's commitment allows us to deepen this work across our portfolio and track outcomes that matter to investors and communities alike."

About The Rockefeller Foundation

Investing $30 billion over the last 113 years to promote the well-being of humanity, The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on unlikely partnerships and innovative solutions that deliver measurable results for people in the United States and around the world. We leverage scientific breakthroughs, artificial intelligence, and new technologies to make big bets across energy, food, health, and finance. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn @the-rockefeller-foundation, X @RockefellerFdn, Instagram @rockefellerfdn, and YouTube @rockefellerfound, and sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe.

About Alder Point Capital Management

Alder Point Capital Management is a real assets manager investing in U.S. farmland and timberland. We acquire working lands in carefully selected regions and partner with local operators to manage them responsibly — improving soil health, water systems, and forest function while strengthening the rural economies that depend on them. Learn more at alderpoint.com or LinkedIn @alder-point-capital-management.

SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation