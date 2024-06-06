Rockefeller Foundation Creates New Climate Advisory Council

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Foundation announced the creation of a new Climate Advisory Council to help advance people-centered climate solutions that both reduce emissions and enhance opportunities for communities most vulnerable to the effects of a warming world. Together, this network of climate experts and innovators, who represent a diverse array of perspectives, experiences, and regions where The Rockefeller Foundation is operational, will serve as an influential voice to accelerate action toward a just transition and prosperous green economy.

"Developing people-centered solutions to climate change requires a significant breadth, depth, and diversity of expertise," said Elizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President of Programs at The Rockefeller Foundation and co-Chair of the Climate Advisory Council. "We are fortunate to partner with these world-class climate leaders who will help guide our decisions and evaluate our progress as we work to develop solutions that can enhance the well-being of people and planet."

The Council, which will meet three to four times a year, will advise on the Foundation's portfolio of climate solutions to ensure the most transformational impact. With each member serving a voluntary two-year term, inaugural members of The Rockefeller Foundation Climate Advisory Council include:

Ani Dasgupta , President, and CEO of World Resources Institute

, President, and CEO of World Resources Institute Karen Fang , Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Bank of America

, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Bank of America Dr. Arunabha Ghosh , Founder-CEO, Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW)

, Founder-CEO, Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) Dr. Naoko Ishii , Special Presidential Envoy for Global Commons, University of Tokyo , Professor and Director of the Center for Global Commons

, Special Presidential Envoy for Global Commons, , Professor and Director of the Center for Global Commons James Irungu Mwangi , CEO of Africa Climate Ventures

, CEO of Africa Climate Ventures Archana Soreng , Khadia Tribe , India ; former Member of the United Nations Secretary General's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change 2020-2023

, , ; former Member of the United Nations Secretary General's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change 2020-2023 Rt Hon Sir Alok Sharma KCMG , COP26 President and Climate Finance Fellow at The Rockefeller Foundation

, President and Climate Finance Fellow at The Rockefeller Foundation Dr. Vera Songwe , Founder and Chair, Liquidity and Sustainability Facility; Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Brookings, AGI

, Founder and Chair, Liquidity and Sustainability Facility; Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Brookings, AGI Xiye Bastida, Climate Justice Activist; Executive Director of Re-Earth Initiative

"I am delighted to co-chair The Rockefeller Foundation's new Climate Advisory Council. Together, we will support the Foundation to develop and scale innovative solutions to solve the climate crisis and support those most vulnerable to its impacts," said the Rt Hon Sir Alok Sharma, COP26 President and Climate and Finance Fellow at The Rockefeller Foundation, who will also co-chair the Climate Advisory Council. "I look forward to working with eminent experts across sectors in this vital endeavor to advance climate action."

The 111-year-old philanthropic organization established the new Council while in the early stages of a $1 billion commitment to advance a global climate transition that includes everyone, especially those who are most at risk. As part of its five-year climate strategy, The Rockefeller Foundation is also targeting net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its endowment by 2050, making it the largest private U.S. foundation to date to make that commitment. In addition, the Foundation is taking steps toward reaching net-zero for the entirety of its global operations, which include headquarters in New York City and locations in Washington, D.C.; Nairobi, Kenya; Bangkok, Thailand; and Bellagio, Italy.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity. Today, we are focused on advancing human opportunity and reversing the climate crisis by transforming systems in food, health, energy, and finance. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn.

SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation